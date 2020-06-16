525 Santa Clara Avenue A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Unit A Available 07/01/20 Entire Apartment in the heart of Venice - Property Id: 281171



Light and bright fully furnished 2 bdr. Apartment. Available for shorter term lease. Like a hotel but your own private home to enjoy. Fully equipped kitchen, hotel linens, easy access to airport and Venice beach. The apartment is centrally located on the Westside of LA with East access to Malibu, Topanga, Santa Monica, Marina Del Rey and Culver City. Don't want to leave the house, enjoy wifi, Netflix, Hulu and HBO Kitchen looks on to living room, so enjoy cooking while still being able to feel connected to family. Cozy living room, and comfortable beds. Beautiful outdoor space to enjoy your time outside. Family friendly with pac and play for the little one. Free Parking on premises

