All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 525 Santa Clara Avenue A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
525 Santa Clara Avenue A
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

525 Santa Clara Avenue A

525 Santa Clara Ave · (310) 597-2447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

525 Santa Clara Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. Jul 1

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Unit A Available 07/01/20 Entire Apartment in the heart of Venice - Property Id: 281171

Light and bright fully furnished 2 bdr. Apartment. Available for shorter term lease. Like a hotel but your own private home to enjoy. Fully equipped kitchen, hotel linens, easy access to airport and Venice beach. The apartment is centrally located on the Westside of LA with East access to Malibu, Topanga, Santa Monica, Marina Del Rey and Culver City. Don't want to leave the house, enjoy wifi, Netflix, Hulu and HBO Kitchen looks on to living room, so enjoy cooking while still being able to feel connected to family. Cozy living room, and comfortable beds. Beautiful outdoor space to enjoy your time outside. Family friendly with pac and play for the little one. Free Parking on premises
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281171
Property Id 281171

(RLNE5870795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Santa Clara Avenue A have any available units?
525 Santa Clara Avenue A has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Santa Clara Avenue A have?
Some of 525 Santa Clara Avenue A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Santa Clara Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
525 Santa Clara Avenue A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Santa Clara Avenue A pet-friendly?
No, 525 Santa Clara Avenue A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 525 Santa Clara Avenue A offer parking?
Yes, 525 Santa Clara Avenue A does offer parking.
Does 525 Santa Clara Avenue A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 Santa Clara Avenue A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Santa Clara Avenue A have a pool?
No, 525 Santa Clara Avenue A does not have a pool.
Does 525 Santa Clara Avenue A have accessible units?
No, 525 Santa Clara Avenue A does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Santa Clara Avenue A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Santa Clara Avenue A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 525 Santa Clara Avenue A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity