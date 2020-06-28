All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 525 N Poinsettia Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
525 N Poinsettia Place
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

525 N Poinsettia Place

525 North Poinsettia Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

525 North Poinsettia Place, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This is a Spanish style home adjacent to Hancock Park area. It is very close to Museum Row, The Grove, La Brea Tar Pits, House of Worship, shopping and public transportation.

There is also a guest house with a bathroom added in the backyard for a studio, office or guests.

In the main house the floors are the original hardwood floors. Central air conditioning has recently been installed, a new roof. There are walk in closets, a new large shower added plus the kitchen has been updated.

There are additional storage areas and bonus rooms. There is carport parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 N Poinsettia Place have any available units?
525 N Poinsettia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 N Poinsettia Place have?
Some of 525 N Poinsettia Place's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 N Poinsettia Place currently offering any rent specials?
525 N Poinsettia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 N Poinsettia Place pet-friendly?
No, 525 N Poinsettia Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 525 N Poinsettia Place offer parking?
Yes, 525 N Poinsettia Place offers parking.
Does 525 N Poinsettia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 N Poinsettia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 N Poinsettia Place have a pool?
No, 525 N Poinsettia Place does not have a pool.
Does 525 N Poinsettia Place have accessible units?
No, 525 N Poinsettia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 525 N Poinsettia Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 N Poinsettia Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College