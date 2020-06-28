525 N Poinsettia Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This is a Spanish style home adjacent to Hancock Park area. It is very close to Museum Row, The Grove, La Brea Tar Pits, House of Worship, shopping and public transportation.



There is also a guest house with a bathroom added in the backyard for a studio, office or guests.



In the main house the floors are the original hardwood floors. Central air conditioning has recently been installed, a new roof. There are walk in closets, a new large shower added plus the kitchen has been updated.



There are additional storage areas and bonus rooms. There is carport parking.