Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Available Now! Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse style condo in small well maintained building. Downstairs has wood laminate flooring, new carpet in the nicely sized bedrooms, recessed lighting, central air & heat. washer/dryer hook ups inside the unit, dishwasher, microwave, and 2 covered gated parking spaces. Great Noho Art Districts area near shopping dining and entertainment. Also conveniently close to Universal, Burbank, Glendale, transportation and move in ready.