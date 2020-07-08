All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

524 W 85th St

524 West 85th Street · No Longer Available
Location

524 West 85th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

$500.00 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT!

Stunning, 5 BEDROOMS, 3-BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE with the highest quality and the best price in South LA!

Built in 2012, the spacious and newly renovated interior features grey luxury waterproof vinyl plank floors (perfect for pet owners), freshly painted walls, new window treatments, refinished cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms, reglazed bathtubs, and blackout curtains in the bedrooms for better sleep quality. A bedroom and a bathroom on the first floor. The second floor has a master bedroom, three bedrooms, and a bathroom. New appliances like a refrigerator, in-unit washer/dryer, and centralized gas heating are installed. Smoking and vaping are prohibited indoors.

The exterior features a gated and fenced front yard, for outdoor activities with friends and family. A 2-car garage, 3 - 4 driveway spots on a first-come-first-serve basis, and street parking are available. Pets are more than welcome on the property!

Looking for tenants who can keep the property clean and tidy while being respectful of the neighbors. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Gas and electric bills are paid directly to the utility companies. Water, sewer, and trash are paid by the landlord and then charged to tenants by the property manager, Onerent.co.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ijG337yQta1

The propertys Walkscore is 76/100. This is a Very Walkable, most errands can be done on foot. Close to many services, shops, and restaurants.

Nearby Parks: Mount Carmel Park, Green Meadows Playground, and Jesse Owens Park.

Bus lines:
115 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
442 Metro Express Line - 0.1 mile
81 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
701 Huntington Beach - Los Angeles Express - 0.2 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

(RLNE5395497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 W 85th St have any available units?
524 W 85th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 W 85th St have?
Some of 524 W 85th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 W 85th St currently offering any rent specials?
524 W 85th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 W 85th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 W 85th St is pet friendly.
Does 524 W 85th St offer parking?
Yes, 524 W 85th St offers parking.
Does 524 W 85th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 524 W 85th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 W 85th St have a pool?
No, 524 W 85th St does not have a pool.
Does 524 W 85th St have accessible units?
No, 524 W 85th St does not have accessible units.
Does 524 W 85th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 W 85th St does not have units with dishwashers.

