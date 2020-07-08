524 W 85th St

Amenities

$500.00 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT!



Stunning, 5 BEDROOMS, 3-BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE with the highest quality and the best price in South LA!



Built in 2012, the spacious and newly renovated interior features grey luxury waterproof vinyl plank floors (perfect for pet owners), freshly painted walls, new window treatments, refinished cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms, reglazed bathtubs, and blackout curtains in the bedrooms for better sleep quality. A bedroom and a bathroom on the first floor. The second floor has a master bedroom, three bedrooms, and a bathroom. New appliances like a refrigerator, in-unit washer/dryer, and centralized gas heating are installed. Smoking and vaping are prohibited indoors.



The exterior features a gated and fenced front yard, for outdoor activities with friends and family. A 2-car garage, 3 - 4 driveway spots on a first-come-first-serve basis, and street parking are available. Pets are more than welcome on the property!



Looking for tenants who can keep the property clean and tidy while being respectful of the neighbors. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Gas and electric bills are paid directly to the utility companies. Water, sewer, and trash are paid by the landlord and then charged to tenants by the property manager, Onerent.co.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ijG337yQta1



The propertys Walkscore is 76/100. This is a Very Walkable, most errands can be done on foot. Close to many services, shops, and restaurants.



Nearby Parks: Mount Carmel Park, Green Meadows Playground, and Jesse Owens Park.



701 Huntington Beach - Los Angeles Express - 0.2 mile



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



