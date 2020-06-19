All apartments in Los Angeles
5237 Hermitage Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

5237 Hermitage Avenue

5237 Hermitage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5237 Hermitage Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome to this large end 1 bedroom, 1 bath front unit apartment in prime Valley Village location. Located on a beautiful tree lined street, the unit has fresh new paint, new window treatments, all new wood laminate throughout with new linoleum in kitchen and bathroom. Bathroom tile and kitchen has been newly resurfaced. 2 French door balconies and a large patio off the kitchen. Located on the second floor with No neighbor under you. This is a nice quiet building and close to shopping and stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5237 Hermitage Avenue have any available units?
5237 Hermitage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5237 Hermitage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5237 Hermitage Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5237 Hermitage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5237 Hermitage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5237 Hermitage Avenue offer parking?
No, 5237 Hermitage Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5237 Hermitage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5237 Hermitage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5237 Hermitage Avenue have a pool?
No, 5237 Hermitage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5237 Hermitage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5237 Hermitage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5237 Hermitage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5237 Hermitage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5237 Hermitage Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5237 Hermitage Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
