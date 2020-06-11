5233 Don Pio Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Steve of Angels Realty (DRE Lic. # 01868104)proudly presents:Don Pio Home @ Woodland Hills (South of Blvd.)3 Beds/ 3.5 Baths$ 3950.00Approximately 1946 Sq. Ft.www.angelsrealty.net1 (818) 577-8499steve@angelsrealty.netRestaurants/ShoppingCoffee Bean/StarbucksRalphs/Sprouts MarketsBaskin Robbins/Chipotle/SubwayAll that Ventura Blvd. has to offerEasy Access via: 101 Fwy.Exterior Amenities:Single Story Gated Home!Completely Remodeled and Expanded with Many UpgradesAutomatic Gate OpenerAttached 2-Car GarageWasher/Dryer in GarageOverhead Storage SpaceStorage CabinetsDriveway accomodates 8+carsPotted Flowers/PlantsRV Parking and Low-Maintenance LandscapingNew PaversCustom LightingRing Security SystemExtended Living Spaces at Backyardw/Pizza Oven and Wet Bar perfect for EntertainingInterior Features:Tile Flooring at Entry1/2 Bathroom w/Pedestal SinkOctagon MirrorWood Wall ShelfModern FixtureDining Room/Living Room ComboOriginal Hardwood FloorsPanel Ceiling w/Recess LightsWood-Burning Fireplace w/Mantle ~~~ Not Mickey~~~ LolHorizontal BlindsDual Pane WindowsFamily Room w/Tile FloorsBay Window Overlooking BackyardSlope CeilingCeiling Fan (White)Television w/Wall BracketRemodeled KitchenGranite Counter-topsGranite Bar-stool counterHeated Drop LampsStainless Steel Appliances:Refrigerator/Freezer w/Ice Maker/Water DispenserSmooth-Top w/Cooking CanopyBuilt-in OvenDishwasherMicrowave (Black)Soft-Close Cabinets/Drawers w/Chrome HandlesDual Pane Window w/Plantation ShuttersPantry w/Slide-Out DrawersDeep Aluminum Sink BasinSink DisposalBrush Chrome Pull-Down FaucetHallway w/Linen Cabinets and Original Hardwood FloorsGuest ClosetGlass Shower/Tub Combo w/Travertine StoneGlass Enclosed Shower Stall w/Built-in ShelvesJacuzzi Tub Modern FixturesDual Sink Basins Brush Nickel Faucets/Towel Racks/Paper HoldersBedrooms w/Chrome Ceiling Fans w/RemotesDual Pane WindowsPlantation Shutters/Horizontal BlindsBase/Crown MouldingsOriginal Hardwood FloorsMirror Closets/Swinging Door ClosetSmall Office Room w/Built-in Desk and ShelvesBackyard w/Brick FlooringGazebo w/ Pizza OvenFountainBench SeatingTable w/UmbrellaVinyl White FencingSide-YardsPrivacy TreesPets welcome w/additional $ 1000.00 Deposit/$ 100.00 Pet RentSo what are you waiting for?Contact STEVE and start settle-in!You may call as late as you like for I



Terms: One Year Lease, First Month, Security Deposit, Fee Payor: Landlord,