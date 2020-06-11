All apartments in Los Angeles
5233 Don Pio Dr.

5233 Don Pio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5233 Don Pio Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Steve of Angels Realty (DRE Lic. # 01868104)proudly presents:Don Pio Home @ Woodland Hills (South of Blvd.)3 Beds/ 3.5 Baths$ 3950.00Approximately 1946 Sq. Ft.www.angelsrealty.net1 (818) 577-8499steve@angelsrealty.netRestaurants/ShoppingCoffee Bean/StarbucksRalphs/Sprouts MarketsBaskin Robbins/Chipotle/SubwayAll that Ventura Blvd. has to offerEasy Access via: 101 Fwy.Exterior Amenities:Single Story Gated Home!Completely Remodeled and Expanded with Many UpgradesAutomatic Gate OpenerAttached 2-Car GarageWasher/Dryer in GarageOverhead Storage SpaceStorage CabinetsDriveway accomodates 8+carsPotted Flowers/PlantsRV Parking and Low-Maintenance LandscapingNew PaversCustom LightingRing Security SystemExtended Living Spaces at Backyardw/Pizza Oven and Wet Bar perfect for EntertainingInterior Features:Tile Flooring at Entry1/2 Bathroom w/Pedestal SinkOctagon MirrorWood Wall ShelfModern FixtureDining Room/Living Room ComboOriginal Hardwood FloorsPanel Ceiling w/Recess LightsWood-Burning Fireplace w/Mantle ~~~ Not Mickey~~~ LolHorizontal BlindsDual Pane WindowsFamily Room w/Tile FloorsBay Window Overlooking BackyardSlope CeilingCeiling Fan (White)Television w/Wall BracketRemodeled KitchenGranite Counter-topsGranite Bar-stool counterHeated Drop LampsStainless Steel Appliances:Refrigerator/Freezer w/Ice Maker/Water DispenserSmooth-Top w/Cooking CanopyBuilt-in OvenDishwasherMicrowave (Black)Soft-Close Cabinets/Drawers w/Chrome HandlesDual Pane Window w/Plantation ShuttersPantry w/Slide-Out DrawersDeep Aluminum Sink BasinSink DisposalBrush Chrome Pull-Down FaucetHallway w/Linen Cabinets and Original Hardwood FloorsGuest ClosetGlass Shower/Tub Combo w/Travertine StoneGlass Enclosed Shower Stall w/Built-in ShelvesJacuzzi Tub Modern FixturesDual Sink Basins Brush Nickel Faucets/Towel Racks/Paper HoldersBedrooms w/Chrome Ceiling Fans w/RemotesDual Pane WindowsPlantation Shutters/Horizontal BlindsBase/Crown MouldingsOriginal Hardwood FloorsMirror Closets/Swinging Door ClosetSmall Office Room w/Built-in Desk and ShelvesBackyard w/Brick FlooringGazebo w/ Pizza OvenFountainBench SeatingTable w/UmbrellaVinyl White FencingSide-YardsPrivacy TreesPets welcome w/additional $ 1000.00 Deposit/$ 100.00 Pet RentSo what are you waiting for?Contact STEVE and start settle-in!You may call as late as you like for I

Terms: One Year Lease, First Month, Security Deposit, Fee Payor: Landlord,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5233 Don Pio Dr. have any available units?
5233 Don Pio Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5233 Don Pio Dr. have?
Some of 5233 Don Pio Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5233 Don Pio Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5233 Don Pio Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5233 Don Pio Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5233 Don Pio Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5233 Don Pio Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5233 Don Pio Dr. does offer parking.
Does 5233 Don Pio Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5233 Don Pio Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5233 Don Pio Dr. have a pool?
No, 5233 Don Pio Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5233 Don Pio Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5233 Don Pio Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5233 Don Pio Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5233 Don Pio Dr. has units with dishwashers.
