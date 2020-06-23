523 AVONDALE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

For those desiring the ultimate spot in Brentwood. Secret gate enters into the Brentwood Country Mart. "Breakfast or lunch at the Mart" will be their mantra. Updated 1937 traditional 4 bed, 4.5 bath home with detached studio & bath. Charming country kitchen and family room look out to a lovely brick patio and beautiful flower garden with pool. Second family room off the gracious living room with fireplace and bay window also enters out through double french doors to the yard. Spacious master suite with private terrace overlooks garden and pool. Master bath with spa tub & steam shower. Two other en suite bedrooms and baths upstairs with a 4th bedroom and bath downstairs. Prime Brentwood Terrace neighborhood. All this plus possible Canyon School. Call Deedee Howard at The Agency to schedule a showing. (310)780-7676 or DHoward@TheAgencyRE.com