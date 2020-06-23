All apartments in Los Angeles
523 AVONDALE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

523 AVONDALE Avenue

523 Avondale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

523 Avondale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
For those desiring the ultimate spot in Brentwood. Secret gate enters into the Brentwood Country Mart. "Breakfast or lunch at the Mart" will be their mantra. Updated 1937 traditional 4 bed, 4.5 bath home with detached studio & bath. Charming country kitchen and family room look out to a lovely brick patio and beautiful flower garden with pool. Second family room off the gracious living room with fireplace and bay window also enters out through double french doors to the yard. Spacious master suite with private terrace overlooks garden and pool. Master bath with spa tub & steam shower. Two other en suite bedrooms and baths upstairs with a 4th bedroom and bath downstairs. Prime Brentwood Terrace neighborhood. All this plus possible Canyon School. Call Deedee Howard at The Agency to schedule a showing. (310)780-7676 or DHoward@TheAgencyRE.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 AVONDALE Avenue have any available units?
523 AVONDALE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 AVONDALE Avenue have?
Some of 523 AVONDALE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 AVONDALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
523 AVONDALE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 AVONDALE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 523 AVONDALE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 523 AVONDALE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 523 AVONDALE Avenue offers parking.
Does 523 AVONDALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 AVONDALE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 AVONDALE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 523 AVONDALE Avenue has a pool.
Does 523 AVONDALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 523 AVONDALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 523 AVONDALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 AVONDALE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
