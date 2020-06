Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Cosmetic Fixer. Great opportunity for the right tenant. The property is just off Ventura Blvd. Large lot with plenty of privacy. No neighbor to the rear. This is one property that will make the right tenant very happy. Owner may consider a partial rent abatement for tenant improving the property.

Enter and enjoy the brick fireplace and architectural openings. Open floorplan with kitchen dining and family room and easy access to the patio for that California indoor outdoor living.