Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse style condo in heart of NOHO Art District near shopping, dinning and entertainment also conveniently close to Universal City, Burbank and Glendale, Transportation. The unit has Laminated flooring through out the house, large bedrooms, master bedroom has it's own bathroom, mirror closet doors, The unit comes with Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and two covered gated parking space. Ready to move in.