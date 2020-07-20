All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:29 AM

5215 Del Moreno Drive

5215 Del Moreno Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5215 Del Moreno Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Attention All Woodland Hills Renters & Agents! Wait Till You See This Incredibly Updated & Upgraded Super Sharp Showplace In Perfect Mint Move In Condition With Amazing Curb Appeal! Plan Your Parties In This Enormous Entertainer’s Dream Yard With Sparkling Pool, Fire Pit & Built In BBQ Station! Must See To Believe! Totally Remodeled! State Of The Art Water Filtration! No Expense Was Spared! Beautiful Floors! Outstanding Floor Plan! 4th Bedroom Is Ideal Mother In Law Or Guest Suite With Its Own Private Entrance, Kitchen & Bath! Gorgeous Granite Cook’s Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances & Tons Of Storage! Fabulous Family Room With Fireplace & Double Set Of Sliding Doors Make For Seamless Indoor/Outdoor Living! Elegant Formal Dining! Marvelous Master Suite With Huge Walk-In Closet, Sliding Door To The Wonderful Backyard & Luxurious Bath With Jetted Spa Tub! Terrific Room Sizes! Incredible South Of Ventura Boulevard Location! Moments To The Best Of Woodland Hills! If You Are Only Seeing One Magnificent Woodland Hills Pool Home In The Price Range, Make Sure This Is It! Do Not Miss! Must See! Woodland Hills Living At Its Best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 Del Moreno Drive have any available units?
5215 Del Moreno Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5215 Del Moreno Drive have?
Some of 5215 Del Moreno Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 Del Moreno Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5215 Del Moreno Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 Del Moreno Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5215 Del Moreno Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5215 Del Moreno Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5215 Del Moreno Drive offers parking.
Does 5215 Del Moreno Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5215 Del Moreno Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 Del Moreno Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5215 Del Moreno Drive has a pool.
Does 5215 Del Moreno Drive have accessible units?
No, 5215 Del Moreno Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 Del Moreno Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5215 Del Moreno Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
