5215 Del Moreno Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub

Attention All Woodland Hills Renters & Agents! Wait Till You See This Incredibly Updated & Upgraded Super Sharp Showplace In Perfect Mint Move In Condition With Amazing Curb Appeal! Plan Your Parties In This Enormous Entertainer’s Dream Yard With Sparkling Pool, Fire Pit & Built In BBQ Station! Must See To Believe! Totally Remodeled! State Of The Art Water Filtration! No Expense Was Spared! Beautiful Floors! Outstanding Floor Plan! 4th Bedroom Is Ideal Mother In Law Or Guest Suite With Its Own Private Entrance, Kitchen & Bath! Gorgeous Granite Cook’s Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances & Tons Of Storage! Fabulous Family Room With Fireplace & Double Set Of Sliding Doors Make For Seamless Indoor/Outdoor Living! Elegant Formal Dining! Marvelous Master Suite With Huge Walk-In Closet, Sliding Door To The Wonderful Backyard & Luxurious Bath With Jetted Spa Tub! Terrific Room Sizes! Incredible South Of Ventura Boulevard Location! Moments To The Best Of Woodland Hills! If You Are Only Seeing One Magnificent Woodland Hills Pool Home In The Price Range, Make Sure This Is It! Do Not Miss! Must See! Woodland Hills Living At Its Best!