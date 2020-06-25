521 ROSE Avenue

Amenities

Venice Beach meets NYC Meat Packing District! This three story contemporary stunner, designed by award-winning architect John Reed, boasts walls of glass, modern brick detailing and exposed steel beams. Situated on Rose Ave in the heart of Venice, this 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom architectural gem features an entertainer's living room with sliding glass pocket doors that open to a private courtyard with a built in fireplace. Expansive roof deck with hot tub, built in BBQ, refrigerator, outdoor sink and additional fire pit. The gourmet kitchen boasts state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, Wolf range, wine cooler, butcher table and stone counter tops. Polished concrete and hardwood flooring enhance the indoor-outdoor flow, creating a truly serene experience. With built-in speakers and a high-tech security system, this private oasis also features an attached two car garage. Available immediately, furnished or unfurnished.