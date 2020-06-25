All apartments in Los Angeles
521 ROSE Avenue
521 ROSE Avenue

521 Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

521 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Venice Beach meets NYC Meat Packing District! This three story contemporary stunner, designed by award-winning architect John Reed, boasts walls of glass, modern brick detailing and exposed steel beams. Situated on Rose Ave in the heart of Venice, this 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom architectural gem features an entertainer's living room with sliding glass pocket doors that open to a private courtyard with a built in fireplace. Expansive roof deck with hot tub, built in BBQ, refrigerator, outdoor sink and additional fire pit. The gourmet kitchen boasts state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, Wolf range, wine cooler, butcher table and stone counter tops. Polished concrete and hardwood flooring enhance the indoor-outdoor flow, creating a truly serene experience. With built-in speakers and a high-tech security system, this private oasis also features an attached two car garage. Available immediately, furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 ROSE Avenue have any available units?
521 ROSE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 ROSE Avenue have?
Some of 521 ROSE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 ROSE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
521 ROSE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 ROSE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 521 ROSE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 521 ROSE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 521 ROSE Avenue offers parking.
Does 521 ROSE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 ROSE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 ROSE Avenue have a pool?
No, 521 ROSE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 521 ROSE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 521 ROSE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 521 ROSE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 ROSE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
