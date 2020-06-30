5206 Norwich Ave 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath . All laminate floors with tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Immaculate, recently painted. 2nd floor, corner unit with private balcony, fireplace. Central HVAC. Quiet unit in a 20 unit well maintained quiet apartment with in resident manager.Limited access building, telephone entry, with security cameras. Subterranean tandem parking for two cars. Conveniently located near 101 and 405 Freeways, Balboa Park and Lake Balboa. Close to the Sherman Oaks Galleria, Fashion Square Mall, entertainment and fine dining.

