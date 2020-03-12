5200 Wilshire Boulevard

Amenities
Miracle Mile full amenities building close to everywhereThe best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom brand new is located close to Downtown LA , Hollywood , West Hollywood and Beverly Hills.
This beautiful place is located in the miracle mile central to everywhere. Stay in a multi-million dollar neighborhood and enjoy all the amenities. 5 min walk from the cities best boutiques, grocery stores, coffee shops, and hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs.
* Luxurious suite with fully equipped kitchen
*600 Sq.ft * Washer/dryer in the unit
* Queen Size bed in the bedroom and sofa bed in the living room
* car garage parking
* 5 min from restaurants and shopping center
* Gym , Pool , Business center and Hot tub
* Cable Television, DVD player,
Internet Email to book this amazing place!
I have more properties in the same building or same area for various prices.
Please ask for more information.