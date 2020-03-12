5200 Wilshire Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities business center coffee bar gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Miracle Mile full amenities building close to everywhereThe best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom brand new is located close to Downtown LA , Hollywood , West Hollywood and Beverly Hills.



This beautiful place is located in the miracle mile central to everywhere. Stay in a multi-million dollar neighborhood and enjoy all the amenities. 5 min walk from the cities best boutiques, grocery stores, coffee shops, and hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs.



* Luxurious suite with fully equipped kitchen



*600 Sq.ft * Washer/dryer in the unit



* Queen Size bed in the bedroom and sofa bed in the living room



* car garage parking



* 5 min from restaurants and shopping center



* Gym , Pool , Business center and Hot tub



* Cable Television, DVD player,



Internet Email to book this amazing place!



I have more properties in the same building or same area for various prices.



Please ask for more information.