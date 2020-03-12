All apartments in Los Angeles
5200 Wilshire Boulevard
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

5200 Wilshire Boulevard

5200 Wilshire Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5200 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
coffee bar
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Miracle Mile full amenities building close to everywhereThe best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom brand new is located close to Downtown LA , Hollywood , West Hollywood and Beverly Hills.

This beautiful place is located in the miracle mile central to everywhere. Stay in a multi-million dollar neighborhood and enjoy all the amenities. 5 min walk from the cities best boutiques, grocery stores, coffee shops, and hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs.

* Luxurious suite with fully equipped kitchen

*600 Sq.ft * Washer/dryer in the unit

* Queen Size bed in the bedroom and sofa bed in the living room

* car garage parking

* 5 min from restaurants and shopping center

* Gym , Pool , Business center and Hot tub

* Cable Television, DVD player,

Internet Email to book this amazing place!

I have more properties in the same building or same area for various prices.

Please ask for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 Wilshire Boulevard have any available units?
5200 Wilshire Boulevard has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5200 Wilshire Boulevard have?
Some of 5200 Wilshire Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 Wilshire Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5200 Wilshire Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 Wilshire Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5200 Wilshire Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5200 Wilshire Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5200 Wilshire Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 5200 Wilshire Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5200 Wilshire Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 Wilshire Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5200 Wilshire Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5200 Wilshire Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5200 Wilshire Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 Wilshire Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5200 Wilshire Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
