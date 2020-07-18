520 BROADWAY Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning architectural masterpiece ideally located between Abbot Kinney and Rose Ave! This spacious 4 bedroom + 4 bathroom Venice Beach townhome features beautiful reclaimed wood throughout, polished concrete and tile, an awe-inspiring second level great roam with 14+ ft high ceilings, and a private roof deck that will truly take your breath away. The Master suite comprises the entire third floor for privacy, while guests or children feel like they're in their own quarters with entertaining space and 2 full baths downstairs. This is a must see.