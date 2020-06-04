All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 3 2019 at 5:43 PM

520 BROADWAY Street

520 E Broadway
Location

520 E Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning architectural masterpiece ideally located between Abbot Kinney and Rose Ave! This spacious 4 bedroom + 4 bathroom Venice Beach townhome features beautiful reclaimed wood throughout, polished concrete and tile, an awe-inspiring second level great roam with 14+ ft high ceilings, and a private roof deck that will truly take your breath away. The Master suite comprises the entire third floor for privacy, while guests or children feel like they're in their own quarters with entertaining space and 2 full baths downstairs. This is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 BROADWAY Street have any available units?
520 BROADWAY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 520 BROADWAY Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 BROADWAY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 BROADWAY Street pet-friendly?
No, 520 BROADWAY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 520 BROADWAY Street offer parking?
Yes, 520 BROADWAY Street offers parking.
Does 520 BROADWAY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 BROADWAY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 BROADWAY Street have a pool?
No, 520 BROADWAY Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 BROADWAY Street have accessible units?
No, 520 BROADWAY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 BROADWAY Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 BROADWAY Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 BROADWAY Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 BROADWAY Street does not have units with air conditioning.
