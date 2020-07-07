All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:40 AM

517 North ORANGE Drive

517 North Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

517 North Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss this elegant Spanish 4+3 front home of a duplex in the charming Hancock Park neighborhood which includes retail shops, restaurants, and studios. This home has been modernized with many detailed design elements throughout. All bathrooms are beautifully tiled with distinctive fixtures. Extensive closet space throughout the home with modern cabinetry. Hardwood floors create a warm living space rounded out with tile flooring in the kitchen which compliments the custom counters with extra bar space. Home has lavish living room, and separate dining room. Kitchen is fully equipped with refrigerator, dual oven, and dishwasher. Home has two dedicated parking spaces at rear of property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 North ORANGE Drive have any available units?
517 North ORANGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 North ORANGE Drive have?
Some of 517 North ORANGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 North ORANGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
517 North ORANGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 North ORANGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 517 North ORANGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 517 North ORANGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 517 North ORANGE Drive offers parking.
Does 517 North ORANGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 North ORANGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 North ORANGE Drive have a pool?
No, 517 North ORANGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 517 North ORANGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 517 North ORANGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 517 North ORANGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 North ORANGE Drive has units with dishwashers.

