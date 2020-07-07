517 North ORANGE Drive

Amenities

Don't miss this elegant Spanish 4+3 front home of a duplex in the charming Hancock Park neighborhood which includes retail shops, restaurants, and studios. This home has been modernized with many detailed design elements throughout. All bathrooms are beautifully tiled with distinctive fixtures. Extensive closet space throughout the home with modern cabinetry. Hardwood floors create a warm living space rounded out with tile flooring in the kitchen which compliments the custom counters with extra bar space. Home has lavish living room, and separate dining room. Kitchen is fully equipped with refrigerator, dual oven, and dishwasher. Home has two dedicated parking spaces at rear of property.