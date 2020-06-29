5162 S. Gramercy Place

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Spacious 3 bedrooms - 1 bath house with huge backyard in Chesterfield Square area - For Appointment please Call 805-953-7343



Beautiful Spacious 3 bedrooms - 1 bath house with huge backyard located in a residential tree-lined street in Chesterfield Square area.



Features include :

-Spacious living room with fireplace and built-ins in dining area

-Large Kitchen with lots of cabinet spaces and Breakfast area

-Kitchen includes Stove (new), Fridge and Dishwasher (all appliances as is as courtesy)

-Separate Laundry area with washer and dryer hook-ups

-3 bedrooms with closets including large Master bedroom

-1 bathroom with newly reglazed bathtub

-HD ring door bell, 2 Ring Video flood lights in the back yard

-2 Floor AC units (as is as a courtesy)

-Wifi b-hyve controlled backyard sprinklers

-Large private backyard with beautiful trees and plants

-High end Nest smoke/ carbon dioxide detecters

-Property has new Cooper plumbing and new Hot water heater

-Tenants pay for all utilities - Landlord pays for Gardener

-2 car garage



Perfect location for easy access to I-10 and 110 fwy !



Rent Amount: $ 2,595 per month

Security Deposit Amount: $ 2,595

$35 application fee per adult applicant

Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet



(RLNE5502759)