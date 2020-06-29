5162 S. Gramercy Place

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedrooms - 1 bath house with huge backyard in Chesterfield Square area - For Appointment please Call 805-953-7343
Beautiful Spacious 3 bedrooms - 1 bath house with huge backyard located in a residential tree-lined street in Chesterfield Square area.
Features include :
-Spacious living room with fireplace and built-ins in dining area
-Large Kitchen with lots of cabinet spaces and Breakfast area
-Kitchen includes Stove (new), Fridge and Dishwasher (all appliances as is as courtesy)
-Separate Laundry area with washer and dryer hook-ups
-3 bedrooms with closets including large Master bedroom
-1 bathroom with newly reglazed bathtub
-HD ring door bell, 2 Ring Video flood lights in the back yard
-2 Floor AC units (as is as a courtesy)
-Wifi b-hyve controlled backyard sprinklers
-Large private backyard with beautiful trees and plants
-High end Nest smoke/ carbon dioxide detecters
-Property has new Cooper plumbing and new Hot water heater
-Tenants pay for all utilities - Landlord pays for Gardener
-2 car garage
Perfect location for easy access to I-10 and 110 fwy !
Rent Amount: $ 2,595 per month
Security Deposit Amount: $ 2,595
$35 application fee per adult applicant
Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet
(RLNE5502759)