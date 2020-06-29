All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

5162 S. Gramercy Place

5162 South Gramercy Place · No Longer Available
Location

5162 South Gramercy Place, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious 3 bedrooms - 1 bath house with huge backyard in Chesterfield Square area - For Appointment please Call 805-953-7343

Beautiful Spacious 3 bedrooms - 1 bath house with huge backyard located in a residential tree-lined street in Chesterfield Square area.

Features include :
-Spacious living room with fireplace and built-ins in dining area
-Large Kitchen with lots of cabinet spaces and Breakfast area
-Kitchen includes Stove (new), Fridge and Dishwasher (all appliances as is as courtesy)
-Separate Laundry area with washer and dryer hook-ups
-3 bedrooms with closets including large Master bedroom
-1 bathroom with newly reglazed bathtub
-HD ring door bell, 2 Ring Video flood lights in the back yard
-2 Floor AC units (as is as a courtesy)
-Wifi b-hyve controlled backyard sprinklers
-Large private backyard with beautiful trees and plants
-High end Nest smoke/ carbon dioxide detecters
-Property has new Cooper plumbing and new Hot water heater
-Tenants pay for all utilities - Landlord pays for Gardener
-2 car garage

Perfect location for easy access to I-10 and 110 fwy !

Rent Amount: $ 2,595 per month
Security Deposit Amount: $ 2,595
$35 application fee per adult applicant
Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet

(RLNE5502759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5162 S. Gramercy Place have any available units?
5162 S. Gramercy Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5162 S. Gramercy Place have?
Some of 5162 S. Gramercy Place's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5162 S. Gramercy Place currently offering any rent specials?
5162 S. Gramercy Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5162 S. Gramercy Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5162 S. Gramercy Place is pet friendly.
Does 5162 S. Gramercy Place offer parking?
Yes, 5162 S. Gramercy Place offers parking.
Does 5162 S. Gramercy Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5162 S. Gramercy Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5162 S. Gramercy Place have a pool?
No, 5162 S. Gramercy Place does not have a pool.
Does 5162 S. Gramercy Place have accessible units?
No, 5162 S. Gramercy Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5162 S. Gramercy Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5162 S. Gramercy Place has units with dishwashers.

