516 North ALTA VISTA Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking stainless steel air conditioning

Two story attached townhouse for lease, 5 total bedrooms (4 up and 1 down) and a shared yard. Large living room with wood beams and decorative fireplace. Formal dining room. Kitchen with abundant storage, stainless steel fridge/freezer, range/oven, double sinks, breakfast area. Large upstairs landing. Hardwood floors, wall/window units + fans. Includes Gas and/or electric laundry hookups. Central AC/heat. Close to the Grove, Farmers Market, shopping and restaurants on Melrose, Beverly, and La Brea. Available immediately and easy to show!