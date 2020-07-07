All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 10 2020 at 1:46 AM

516 North ALTA VISTA Boulevard

516 North Alta Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

516 North Alta Vista Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Two story attached townhouse for lease, 5 total bedrooms (4 up and 1 down) and a shared yard. Large living room with wood beams and decorative fireplace. Formal dining room. Kitchen with abundant storage, stainless steel fridge/freezer, range/oven, double sinks, breakfast area. Large upstairs landing. Hardwood floors, wall/window units + fans. Includes Gas and/or electric laundry hookups. Central AC/heat. Close to the Grove, Farmers Market, shopping and restaurants on Melrose, Beverly, and La Brea. Available immediately and easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 North ALTA VISTA Boulevard have any available units?
516 North ALTA VISTA Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 North ALTA VISTA Boulevard have?
Some of 516 North ALTA VISTA Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 North ALTA VISTA Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
516 North ALTA VISTA Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 North ALTA VISTA Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 516 North ALTA VISTA Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 516 North ALTA VISTA Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 516 North ALTA VISTA Boulevard offers parking.
Does 516 North ALTA VISTA Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 North ALTA VISTA Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 North ALTA VISTA Boulevard have a pool?
No, 516 North ALTA VISTA Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 516 North ALTA VISTA Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 516 North ALTA VISTA Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 516 North ALTA VISTA Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 North ALTA VISTA Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

