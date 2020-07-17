All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:06 AM

5156 Bascule Ave.

5156 Bascule Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5156 Bascule Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL SOUTH OF THE BOULEVARD PROPERTY! - This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features a very large back yard and is conveniently located near upscale restaurants, shops, and great schools! Property includes an upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops, gas cook top, double built-in ovens, microwave and dishwasher. Also, hardwood floors, solar power, lots of storage, bonus room with large TV and security cameras included, covered patio area and over-sized yard great for entertaining, with fruit trees, a planter waiting for a vegetable garden to grow in, and room to run. The semi circle driveway brings you to a large garage with ample room for parking and storage. Do not miss!

(RLNE4701526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5156 Bascule Ave. have any available units?
5156 Bascule Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5156 Bascule Ave. have?
Some of 5156 Bascule Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5156 Bascule Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5156 Bascule Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5156 Bascule Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5156 Bascule Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5156 Bascule Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5156 Bascule Ave. offers parking.
Does 5156 Bascule Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5156 Bascule Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5156 Bascule Ave. have a pool?
No, 5156 Bascule Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5156 Bascule Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5156 Bascule Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5156 Bascule Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5156 Bascule Ave. has units with dishwashers.
