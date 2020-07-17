5156 Bascule Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL SOUTH OF THE BOULEVARD PROPERTY! - This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features a very large back yard and is conveniently located near upscale restaurants, shops, and great schools! Property includes an upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops, gas cook top, double built-in ovens, microwave and dishwasher. Also, hardwood floors, solar power, lots of storage, bonus room with large TV and security cameras included, covered patio area and over-sized yard great for entertaining, with fruit trees, a planter waiting for a vegetable garden to grow in, and room to run. The semi circle driveway brings you to a large garage with ample room for parking and storage. Do not miss!



(RLNE4701526)