5148 PETIT Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic remodel, taken down to the studs, and expanded single story home in prime Encino. As you enter the house you are greeted by an open concept great room with a beautiful chef's kitchen that features brand new stainless steel appliances and a large center island that is perfect for entertaining both small or large groups. The oversized bright master suite, which opens to the rear yard, has a sleek fireplace and is accompanied by a sumptuous master bath and large walk in closet. In addition, there are three good sized bedrooms with one being enusite and the other two sharing a good size bathroom. Sliding glass doors off the living room/dining room open to a massive wrap around deck and large grassy yard that are perfect for outdoor lounging and entertaining. A 300 sq ft redone bonus room off the detached two car garage makes for a perfect home office/studio. Be the first to enjoy living in this brand new remodel on a great street. Coveted Encino Charter Elementary.