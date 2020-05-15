All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5148 PETIT Avenue

5148 Petit Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5148 Petit Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic remodel, taken down to the studs, and expanded single story home in prime Encino. As you enter the house you are greeted by an open concept great room with a beautiful chef's kitchen that features brand new stainless steel appliances and a large center island that is perfect for entertaining both small or large groups. The oversized bright master suite, which opens to the rear yard, has a sleek fireplace and is accompanied by a sumptuous master bath and large walk in closet. In addition, there are three good sized bedrooms with one being enusite and the other two sharing a good size bathroom. Sliding glass doors off the living room/dining room open to a massive wrap around deck and large grassy yard that are perfect for outdoor lounging and entertaining. A 300 sq ft redone bonus room off the detached two car garage makes for a perfect home office/studio. Be the first to enjoy living in this brand new remodel on a great street. Coveted Encino Charter Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5148 PETIT Avenue have any available units?
5148 PETIT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5148 PETIT Avenue have?
Some of 5148 PETIT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5148 PETIT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5148 PETIT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5148 PETIT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5148 PETIT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5148 PETIT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5148 PETIT Avenue offers parking.
Does 5148 PETIT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5148 PETIT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5148 PETIT Avenue have a pool?
No, 5148 PETIT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5148 PETIT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5148 PETIT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5148 PETIT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5148 PETIT Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
