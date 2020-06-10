514 S Mariposa Ave

Amenities
Fully Furnished I Modern I One Bedroom - Property Id: 105132
Welcome all travel nurses, doctors, business travellers, who need temporary furnished housing!
We are very conveniently located to!!!
Great choices of dining places within walking distance
15 mins to Universal studios Hollywood/ Walk of fame Hollywood/The Grove / Farmers market
THIS APARTMENT FEATURES:
Fully renovated!!
All brand new appliances
Sleeps 4 Adults Comfortably
Smoke-Free and Quiet Community
You get the entire apartment
Free 50 'smart TV (Netflix & 3k plus movies available)
FREE FAST!!!! WiFi
1 Gorgeous Modern queen bed
Chic and modern design
Laundry Facilities inside the building
Full Kitchen
Granite Countertops
Stainless steel appliances
Full-Size Refrigerator
Dishwasher, Microwave, Full-Size Stove
Toaster, Coffee Maker
Pot, Pan, Dishes, Silverware, Towels, Hair Dryer, Iron and Ironing Board, all provided
A.C & Heater in unit
Spacious closet!
Beautiful brand New Hardwood floor
No Pets Allowed
