514 S Mariposa Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Fully Furnished I Modern I One Bedroom - Property Id: 105132



Welcome all travel nurses, doctors, business travellers, who need temporary furnished housing!



We are very conveniently located to!!!



Great choices of dining places within walking distance

15 mins to Universal studios Hollywood/ Walk of fame Hollywood/The Grove / Farmers market



THIS APARTMENT FEATURES:

Fully renovated!!

All brand new appliances

Sleeps 4 Adults Comfortably

Smoke-Free and Quiet Community

You get the entire apartment

Free 50 'smart TV (Netflix & 3k plus movies available)

FREE FAST!!!! WiFi

1 Gorgeous Modern queen bed

Chic and modern design

Laundry Facilities inside the building

Full Kitchen

Granite Countertops

Stainless steel appliances

Full-Size Refrigerator

Dishwasher, Microwave, Full-Size Stove

Toaster, Coffee Maker

Pot, Pan, Dishes, Silverware, Towels, Hair Dryer, Iron and Ironing Board, all provided

A.C & Heater in unit

Spacious closet!

Beautiful brand New Hardwood floor

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105132

Property Id 105132



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4763640)