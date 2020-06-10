All apartments in Los Angeles
514 S Mariposa Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

514 S Mariposa Ave

514 South Mariposa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

514 South Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Fully Furnished I Modern I One Bedroom - Property Id: 105132

Welcome all travel nurses, doctors, business travellers, who need temporary furnished housing!

We are very conveniently located to!!!

Great choices of dining places within walking distance
15 mins to Universal studios Hollywood/ Walk of fame Hollywood/The Grove / Farmers market

THIS APARTMENT FEATURES:
Fully renovated!!
All brand new appliances
Sleeps 4 Adults Comfortably
Smoke-Free and Quiet Community
You get the entire apartment
Free 50 'smart TV (Netflix & 3k plus movies available)
FREE FAST!!!! WiFi
1 Gorgeous Modern queen bed
Chic and modern design
Laundry Facilities inside the building
Full Kitchen
Granite Countertops
Stainless steel appliances
Full-Size Refrigerator
Dishwasher, Microwave, Full-Size Stove
Toaster, Coffee Maker
Pot, Pan, Dishes, Silverware, Towels, Hair Dryer, Iron and Ironing Board, all provided
A.C & Heater in unit
Spacious closet!
Beautiful brand New Hardwood floor
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105132
Property Id 105132

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4763640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 S Mariposa Ave have any available units?
514 S Mariposa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 S Mariposa Ave have?
Some of 514 S Mariposa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 S Mariposa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
514 S Mariposa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 S Mariposa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 514 S Mariposa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 514 S Mariposa Ave offer parking?
No, 514 S Mariposa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 514 S Mariposa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 S Mariposa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 S Mariposa Ave have a pool?
No, 514 S Mariposa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 514 S Mariposa Ave have accessible units?
No, 514 S Mariposa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 514 S Mariposa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 S Mariposa Ave has units with dishwashers.
