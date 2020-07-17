All apartments in Los Angeles
5133 W. 21st Street

5133 West 21st Street · (530) 576-5378
Location

5133 West 21st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 22

$3,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Recently completely remodeled Large 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom spacious bottom-floor apartment with Central Air Conditioning and Washer/Dryer in Unit!

Sprouts and Target are now open!

5 minute drive to the Whole Foods coming next year, Cumulus in Culver City, and a 10 minute drive to the Platform shops/restaurants in Culver City!

DESIGN:
• Open-layout kitchen features energy efficient stainless steel brand new Samsung appliances including: Refrigerator, Dishwasher with Automatic Ice maker, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Quartz Countertops and Chef's stainless steel sink!
• Full size, front loading high efficiency Samsun washer/dryer in unit
• Energy efficient central AC/Heat so that the entire unit remains comfortable in the summer and winter
• Rich durable laminate and tile floors throughout (no carpet!)
• Bright clean modern bathrooms with subway-tiled shower and vanity!
• Generous size closets with HUGE amounts of storage inside the apartment
• Bonus “office” area off the kitchen to organize papers / household bills, etc.
• 1 off-street parking space located in a remodeled carport behind the property. Street parking easy for additional cars.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Y2msoYwWLqL

Centrally located! Gorgeous & freshly renovated, this spacious apartment is in the perfect location and is close to everything! Hop on the 10 freeway and zoom across town to either Downtown or to Santa Monica. Shoot up La Brea and be in Mid-Wilshire or West Hollywood. Shoot east on Olympic/Pico and be in Koretown, or alternatively shoot west and land close to jobs and shopping in West LA, Century City, and Beverly Hills. Shoot down Redondo or Washington and be in the heart of Culver City and the Arts District / Hayden Tract!

• 5 minute drive to hotspots such as Leo's Taco Truck, Delicious Pizza, Breakaway Bakery, or Howling Juice. City Target and Sprout's rumored to be forthcoming in the neighborhood in the next year…
• 10 minute drive to Trejo's Tacos, Father's Office (Culver City), Paper or Plastik Café, Bloom Café, Cognoscenti Coffee, and more…

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5133 W. 21st Street have any available units?
5133 W. 21st Street has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5133 W. 21st Street have?
Some of 5133 W. 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5133 W. 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
5133 W. 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5133 W. 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 5133 W. 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5133 W. 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 5133 W. 21st Street offers parking.
Does 5133 W. 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5133 W. 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5133 W. 21st Street have a pool?
No, 5133 W. 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 5133 W. 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 5133 W. 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5133 W. 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5133 W. 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
