5133 W. 21st Street

Recently completely remodeled Large 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom spacious bottom-floor apartment with Central Air Conditioning and Washer/Dryer in Unit!



Sprouts and Target are now open!



5 minute drive to the Whole Foods coming next year, Cumulus in Culver City, and a 10 minute drive to the Platform shops/restaurants in Culver City!



DESIGN:

• Open-layout kitchen features energy efficient stainless steel brand new Samsung appliances including: Refrigerator, Dishwasher with Automatic Ice maker, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Quartz Countertops and Chef's stainless steel sink!

• Full size, front loading high efficiency Samsun washer/dryer in unit

• Energy efficient central AC/Heat so that the entire unit remains comfortable in the summer and winter

• Rich durable laminate and tile floors throughout (no carpet!)

• Bright clean modern bathrooms with subway-tiled shower and vanity!

• Generous size closets with HUGE amounts of storage inside the apartment

• Bonus “office” area off the kitchen to organize papers / household bills, etc.

• 1 off-street parking space located in a remodeled carport behind the property. Street parking easy for additional cars.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Y2msoYwWLqL



Centrally located! Gorgeous & freshly renovated, this spacious apartment is in the perfect location and is close to everything! Hop on the 10 freeway and zoom across town to either Downtown or to Santa Monica. Shoot up La Brea and be in Mid-Wilshire or West Hollywood. Shoot east on Olympic/Pico and be in Koretown, or alternatively shoot west and land close to jobs and shopping in West LA, Century City, and Beverly Hills. Shoot down Redondo or Washington and be in the heart of Culver City and the Arts District / Hayden Tract!



• 5 minute drive to hotspots such as Leo's Taco Truck, Delicious Pizza, Breakaway Bakery, or Howling Juice. City Target and Sprout's rumored to be forthcoming in the neighborhood in the next year…

• 10 minute drive to Trejo's Tacos, Father's Office (Culver City), Paper or Plastik Café, Bloom Café, Cognoscenti Coffee, and more…