Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5130 West Boulevard

5130 West Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5130 West Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Don't miss this rare 4 bed 3 bath home near the new Crenshaw train line and soon to be revitalized Crenshaw Plaza. This newly remodeled home features a wheel chair accessible entry greeted by brand new ceramic tiling and original hardwood flooring. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and vanity bar...All bathrooms remodeled top to bottom
with new tubs, tiles and tasteful design. Enjoy reliable copper plumbing an updated electrical service, including LED recess lighting on dimmer controls. For the entertainers take advantage of the inviting living room with it's wood burning fireplace adjacent to an open kitchen perfect for entertaining and relaxing. The 4th bedroom is privately located and can be access separately. Parking is ample with the long driveway extending all the way back to the big outdoor cooker's backyard and sports court. This street is very quiet and convenient, come and take full advantage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 West Boulevard have any available units?
5130 West Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5130 West Boulevard have?
Some of 5130 West Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 West Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5130 West Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 West Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5130 West Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5130 West Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5130 West Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5130 West Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5130 West Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 West Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5130 West Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5130 West Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 5130 West Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 5130 West Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5130 West Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
