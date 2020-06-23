5130 West Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

Don't miss this rare 4 bed 3 bath home near the new Crenshaw train line and soon to be revitalized Crenshaw Plaza. This newly remodeled home features a wheel chair accessible entry greeted by brand new ceramic tiling and original hardwood flooring. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and vanity bar...All bathrooms remodeled top to bottom

with new tubs, tiles and tasteful design. Enjoy reliable copper plumbing an updated electrical service, including LED recess lighting on dimmer controls. For the entertainers take advantage of the inviting living room with it's wood burning fireplace adjacent to an open kitchen perfect for entertaining and relaxing. The 4th bedroom is privately located and can be access separately. Parking is ample with the long driveway extending all the way back to the big outdoor cooker's backyard and sports court. This street is very quiet and convenient, come and take full advantage.