Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Home for lease, available month-to-month. Furnished for $7500 or Unfurnished for $5950. This Spanish home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Conveniently located to many shops and restaurants. Home has a nice grassy yard and many bedrooms all one level. Easy to show, in person, over FaceTime, or by Zoom!