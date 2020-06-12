5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious walk-up apartment with gated entry and balcony, large rooms, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. NO ELEVATOR. Central air and heat, wood and carpeted bedroom floors. Great location in Valley Village. Hot and cold water paid by landlord. Includes refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove, high ceilings, stacked washer and dryer in unit and gas fireplace. Gated 2 car tandem parking. Located in a great school district. Buyer to investigate availability of school enrollment. NO SMOKING ON PROPERTY. Landlord prefers no pets. Centrally located... close to shops, restaurants and studios.