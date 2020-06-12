All apartments in Los Angeles
5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious walk-up apartment with gated entry and balcony, large rooms, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. NO ELEVATOR. Central air and heat, wood and carpeted bedroom floors. Great location in Valley Village. Hot and cold water paid by landlord. Includes refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove, high ceilings, stacked washer and dryer in unit and gas fireplace. Gated 2 car tandem parking. Located in a great school district. Buyer to investigate availability of school enrollment. NO SMOKING ON PROPERTY. Landlord prefers no pets. Centrally located... close to shops, restaurants and studios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have any available units?
5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have?
Some of 5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
