5124 Melrose Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MODERN ARCHITECTURAL ECO-HOME located in the HOLLYWOOD/HANCOCK PARK. This dream urban home built in 2014 by the top builder LENNAR, carefully designed, well-maintained, spacious driveway with many palm trees and plants, the secured community with separated gates for cars and residents to walk dogs. There is a glorious rooftop deck with cinematic vista, it's your private haven for entertaining or family party with a mesmerizing, straight-on view of the iconic Hollywood Sign. The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with an oversized center island, pendant lighting and upgraded stainless appliances. Both upstairs bedrooms are en-suite and there is a ground -level alcove for your home office, game room or home gym. It's your great opportunity to having a true Live -Work at home. The choice of location is around the corner from Larchmont Village and hotspots including Osteria La Buca, lemonade and Go Get Em Tiger. Paramount and Raleigh Studios are right down the street. Simply email or text for the showing appointment & Easily submit your application online at apply.link/0glw6.