Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5124 Melrose Avenue

5124 Melrose Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5124 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MODERN ARCHITECTURAL ECO-HOME located in the HOLLYWOOD/HANCOCK PARK. This dream urban home built in 2014 by the top builder LENNAR, carefully designed, well-maintained, spacious driveway with many palm trees and plants, the secured community with separated gates for cars and residents to walk dogs. There is a glorious rooftop deck with cinematic vista, it's your private haven for entertaining or family party with a mesmerizing, straight-on view of the iconic Hollywood Sign. The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with an oversized center island, pendant lighting and upgraded stainless appliances. Both upstairs bedrooms are en-suite and there is a ground -level alcove for your home office, game room or home gym. It's your great opportunity to having a true Live -Work at home. The choice of location is around the corner from Larchmont Village and hotspots including Osteria La Buca, lemonade and Go Get Em Tiger. Paramount and Raleigh Studios are right down the street. Simply email or text for the showing appointment & Easily submit your application online at apply.link/0glw6.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 Melrose Avenue have any available units?
5124 Melrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5124 Melrose Avenue have?
Some of 5124 Melrose Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 Melrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5124 Melrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 Melrose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5124 Melrose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5124 Melrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5124 Melrose Avenue offers parking.
Does 5124 Melrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5124 Melrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 Melrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 5124 Melrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5124 Melrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5124 Melrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 Melrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5124 Melrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
