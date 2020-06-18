5118 De Longpre Ave Apt 109

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse elevator parking pool

Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and I'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within a few days of your application date you'll get 2 weeks rent free!



Located in the center of one of LA's most vibrant neighborhoods, you can find everything you need nearby! From the upscale shopping and entertainment districts of Hollywood, to the fine dining and recreational areas of Los Feliz and Silverlake. We are located only steps away from two eco-friendly Metro stations and just a few moments drive to the 101 freeway.



The spacious apartment is totally remodeled, with brand new hardwood floors extending through the entire unit. There are beautiful new granite countertops and a completely redesigned bathroom. There is a balcony with plenty of space to lounge on, ample space in the living room as well as extra coset/ storage space. The unit also includes air-conditioning!



This is a well-maintained apartment complex with a pool, and the unit comes with 1 assigned parking spot.



This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify.



Please ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 if you'd like to come check out the unit. Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



