Los Angeles, CA
5118 De Longpre Ave Apt 109
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5118 De Longpre Ave Apt 109

5118 De Longpre Avenue · (805) 452-1431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5118 De Longpre Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1495 · Avail. now

$1,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and I'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within a few days of your application date you'll get 2 weeks rent free!

Located in the center of one of LA's most vibrant neighborhoods, you can find everything you need nearby! From the upscale shopping and entertainment districts of Hollywood, to the fine dining and recreational areas of Los Feliz and Silverlake. We are located only steps away from two eco-friendly Metro stations and just a few moments drive to the 101 freeway.

The spacious apartment is totally remodeled, with brand new hardwood floors extending through the entire unit. There are beautiful new granite countertops and a completely redesigned bathroom. There is a balcony with plenty of space to lounge on, ample space in the living room as well as extra coset/ storage space. The unit also includes air-conditioning!

This is a well-maintained apartment complex with a pool, and the unit comes with 1 assigned parking spot.

This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify.

Please ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 if you'd like to come check out the unit. Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5598794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5118 De Longpre Ave Apt 109 have any available units?
5118 De Longpre Ave Apt 109 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5118 De Longpre Ave Apt 109 have?
Some of 5118 De Longpre Ave Apt 109's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5118 De Longpre Ave Apt 109 currently offering any rent specials?
5118 De Longpre Ave Apt 109 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5118 De Longpre Ave Apt 109 pet-friendly?
No, 5118 De Longpre Ave Apt 109 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5118 De Longpre Ave Apt 109 offer parking?
Yes, 5118 De Longpre Ave Apt 109 does offer parking.
Does 5118 De Longpre Ave Apt 109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5118 De Longpre Ave Apt 109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5118 De Longpre Ave Apt 109 have a pool?
Yes, 5118 De Longpre Ave Apt 109 has a pool.
Does 5118 De Longpre Ave Apt 109 have accessible units?
No, 5118 De Longpre Ave Apt 109 does not have accessible units.
Does 5118 De Longpre Ave Apt 109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5118 De Longpre Ave Apt 109 does not have units with dishwashers.
