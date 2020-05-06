All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5101 Dumont Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5101 Dumont Place
Last updated March 25 2020 at 9:07 AM

5101 Dumont Place

5101 Dumont Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5101 Dumont Place, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Stunning ranch home, fully furnished optional, located south of the Boulevard in a quiet, highly desirable area of Woodland Hills. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2-baths, living room, formal dining room with French doors opening to expansive outdoors. Kitchen includes bar seating at large granite-top island with induction cooktop, oven, microwave, new stainless-steel refrigerator, and dishwasher. Open floor plan with wrap-around fireplace and wood flooring throughout. Central AC and Heat. Master has walk-in closet and bathroom features a two-person shower with skylight and a gorgeous vintage clawfoot tub. Access to laundry room from outside patio with new LG front-loading washer, dryer and utility sink. Shared pool area with adjacent guest rental unit rented separately with similar lease agreement. The expansive rear yard features a pool on the .32 acre lot which backs up against 27 acres of open land protected by the Santa Monica Mountain Conservancy. Private backyard access to hiking trails with 360 views of the entire valley. Driveway parking accommodates 4 vehicles and ample street parking within the neighborhood. The property offers proximity to local restaurants and world class shopping centers all within walking distance. 1 month rental agreement then switches to month to month. Tenant pays $250/month for utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 Dumont Place have any available units?
5101 Dumont Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5101 Dumont Place have?
Some of 5101 Dumont Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 Dumont Place currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Dumont Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Dumont Place pet-friendly?
No, 5101 Dumont Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5101 Dumont Place offer parking?
Yes, 5101 Dumont Place offers parking.
Does 5101 Dumont Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5101 Dumont Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Dumont Place have a pool?
Yes, 5101 Dumont Place has a pool.
Does 5101 Dumont Place have accessible units?
No, 5101 Dumont Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Dumont Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5101 Dumont Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College