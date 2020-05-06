5101 Dumont Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Stunning ranch home, fully furnished optional, located south of the Boulevard in a quiet, highly desirable area of Woodland Hills. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2-baths, living room, formal dining room with French doors opening to expansive outdoors. Kitchen includes bar seating at large granite-top island with induction cooktop, oven, microwave, new stainless-steel refrigerator, and dishwasher. Open floor plan with wrap-around fireplace and wood flooring throughout. Central AC and Heat. Master has walk-in closet and bathroom features a two-person shower with skylight and a gorgeous vintage clawfoot tub. Access to laundry room from outside patio with new LG front-loading washer, dryer and utility sink. Shared pool area with adjacent guest rental unit rented separately with similar lease agreement. The expansive rear yard features a pool on the .32 acre lot which backs up against 27 acres of open land protected by the Santa Monica Mountain Conservancy. Private backyard access to hiking trails with 360 views of the entire valley. Driveway parking accommodates 4 vehicles and ample street parking within the neighborhood. The property offers proximity to local restaurants and world class shopping centers all within walking distance. 1 month rental agreement then switches to month to month. Tenant pays $250/month for utilities.