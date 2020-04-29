509 BELMONT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This is a stellar designer new construction duplex done to the 9s with Mother Earth in mind. Rooftop deck with views of DTLA and a stroll to Echo Park Lake via the Clinton Stairs just a block away. Step through the gate & find yourself in old Echo Park, circa 1914. This vintage/new construction Craftsman transports you back to a time when the Red Car & a stream ran down Echo Park Ave to the lake. Simpler times. Flash back to now. Pinch yourself--you're not dreaming. Step inside and all the things you want now are there through the front door. Wish list covered, an open plan kitchen beckons you. Reclaimed wood throughout. The top floor master suite has all the closet space that you could ever wish for and a roof top deck with Downtown city views. Two car garage. Although it appears close to the freeway, the home has double paned windows and is on a quiet residential street. Work. Play. Welcome to Echo Park.