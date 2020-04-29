All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
509 BELMONT Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

509 BELMONT Avenue

509 Belmont Ave · No Longer Available
Location

509 Belmont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
range
This is a stellar designer new construction duplex done to the 9s with Mother Earth in mind. Rooftop deck with views of DTLA and a stroll to Echo Park Lake via the Clinton Stairs just a block away. Step through the gate & find yourself in old Echo Park, circa 1914. This vintage/new construction Craftsman transports you back to a time when the Red Car & a stream ran down Echo Park Ave to the lake. Simpler times. Flash back to now. Pinch yourself--you're not dreaming. Step inside and all the things you want now are there through the front door. Wish list covered, an open plan kitchen beckons you. Reclaimed wood throughout. The top floor master suite has all the closet space that you could ever wish for and a roof top deck with Downtown city views. Two car garage. Although it appears close to the freeway, the home has double paned windows and is on a quiet residential street. Work. Play. Welcome to Echo Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 BELMONT Avenue have any available units?
509 BELMONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 BELMONT Avenue have?
Some of 509 BELMONT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 BELMONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
509 BELMONT Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 BELMONT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 509 BELMONT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 509 BELMONT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 509 BELMONT Avenue does offer parking.
Does 509 BELMONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 BELMONT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 BELMONT Avenue have a pool?
No, 509 BELMONT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 509 BELMONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 509 BELMONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 509 BELMONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 BELMONT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
