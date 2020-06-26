All apartments in Los Angeles
5074 LOUISE Avenue
5074 LOUISE Avenue

5074 Louise Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5074 Louise Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Prime Amestoy Estates location, this beautifully updated family-friendly home in the Encino Charter School District is ready for move in! Nestled amidst a park-like setting behind secure walls and gates, this home features warm and inviting wood floors, high ceilings with ample natural light throughout, with an open floor plan ideal for large-scale entertaining. Downstairs features include a cook's kitchen, complete with a Wolf range, Wolf steam convection oven, and a striking custom hood, in addition to a beautifully cozy fireplace alcove, and adorned by crystal lighting fixtures throughout. You will also find a full guest bedroom & bathroom on the downstairs level. Upstairs, you will find a generously sized master suite which leads to a luxurious marble master bathroom, and attaches to another bedroom which doubles as a dressing room and/or nursery. Two additional bedrooms upstairs complete this perfect family floorplan. The backyard provides an additional oasis for entertaining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5074 LOUISE Avenue have any available units?
5074 LOUISE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5074 LOUISE Avenue have?
Some of 5074 LOUISE Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5074 LOUISE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5074 LOUISE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5074 LOUISE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5074 LOUISE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5074 LOUISE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5074 LOUISE Avenue offers parking.
Does 5074 LOUISE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5074 LOUISE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5074 LOUISE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5074 LOUISE Avenue has a pool.
Does 5074 LOUISE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5074 LOUISE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5074 LOUISE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5074 LOUISE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
