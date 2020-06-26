5074 LOUISE Avenue

Amenities
Prime Amestoy Estates location, this beautifully updated family-friendly home in the Encino Charter School District is ready for move in! Nestled amidst a park-like setting behind secure walls and gates, this home features warm and inviting wood floors, high ceilings with ample natural light throughout, with an open floor plan ideal for large-scale entertaining. Downstairs features include a cook's kitchen, complete with a Wolf range, Wolf steam convection oven, and a striking custom hood, in addition to a beautifully cozy fireplace alcove, and adorned by crystal lighting fixtures throughout. You will also find a full guest bedroom & bathroom on the downstairs level. Upstairs, you will find a generously sized master suite which leads to a luxurious marble master bathroom, and attaches to another bedroom which doubles as a dressing room and/or nursery. Two additional bedrooms upstairs complete this perfect family floorplan. The backyard provides an additional oasis for entertaining