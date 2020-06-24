All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5061 NESTLE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5061 NESTLE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

5061 NESTLE Avenue

5061 Nestle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5061 Nestle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Centrally located just south of Ventura blvd. in Tarzana on a beautiful tree lined street in an established neighborhood. This bright & airy, 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home offers a welcoming, clean and upgraded space you can make your own! This home offers you a spacious living room w/ huge Bay window, a large eat-in kitchen and dining area with a double sliding glass door opening to a covered outdoor patio - perfect for the quintessential California indoor-outdoor living! The spacious & private backyard is a true entertainer's paradise - adjacent to the LA River, large open patio and a fire pit! Front yard is fenced w/ electric gate access. Single car garage. Washer/Dryer hookups. Ideal location - close to amazing restaurants, nightlife, amenities, centers of worship and conveniently across the street from an elementary school. This home is perfectly located with quick freeway access nearby and hiking trails just blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5061 NESTLE Avenue have any available units?
5061 NESTLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5061 NESTLE Avenue have?
Some of 5061 NESTLE Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5061 NESTLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5061 NESTLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5061 NESTLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5061 NESTLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5061 NESTLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5061 NESTLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 5061 NESTLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5061 NESTLE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5061 NESTLE Avenue have a pool?
No, 5061 NESTLE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5061 NESTLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5061 NESTLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5061 NESTLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5061 NESTLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College