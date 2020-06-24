5061 NESTLE Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Centrally located just south of Ventura blvd. in Tarzana on a beautiful tree lined street in an established neighborhood. This bright & airy, 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home offers a welcoming, clean and upgraded space you can make your own! This home offers you a spacious living room w/ huge Bay window, a large eat-in kitchen and dining area with a double sliding glass door opening to a covered outdoor patio - perfect for the quintessential California indoor-outdoor living! The spacious & private backyard is a true entertainer's paradise - adjacent to the LA River, large open patio and a fire pit! Front yard is fenced w/ electric gate access. Single car garage. Washer/Dryer hookups. Ideal location - close to amazing restaurants, nightlife, amenities, centers of worship and conveniently across the street from an elementary school. This home is perfectly located with quick freeway access nearby and hiking trails just blocks away.