All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 506 North Genesee Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
506 North Genesee Avenue
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

506 North Genesee Avenue

506 North Genesee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

506 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Book a showing now! Come and see this nifty 1,268-square-foot apartment on the vibrant Mid-City West neighborhood in Los Angeles, California!

This unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and it also comes with 1 parking spot at the back of the apartment.

The bright and airy interior features hardwood flooring, and large windows with blinds that let in the natural light to enter. The nice kitchen has cabinets and drawers with ample storage/pantry. It also has smooth countertops and ready-to-use kitchen appliances such as refrigerator and oven/range. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces for sleeping with a built-in closet. Its cozy and clean bathrooms have a single sink vanity. There are also a curtain partitioned shower and a shower/tub combo enclosed in a framed sliding glass panel.

For climate control, the apartment has installed forced-air heater.

For your laundry needs, there are an in-unit washer and dryer available.

The tenant shall be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas, cable, Internet, and trash. Smoking is strictly not allowed.

No pets allowed (Negotiable).

506 North Genesee Avenue has a Walk Score of 81 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. It has good transit which means many nearby public transportation options.

Nearby parks: Rosewood Park, Gilmore Field (historical), and Gilmore Stadium (historical).

Walk Score: 81

Bus lines:
217 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
218 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
10/48 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
780 Metro Rapid Line - 0.3 miles
14/37 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4905523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 North Genesee Avenue have any available units?
506 North Genesee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 North Genesee Avenue have?
Some of 506 North Genesee Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 North Genesee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
506 North Genesee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 North Genesee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 506 North Genesee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 506 North Genesee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 506 North Genesee Avenue offers parking.
Does 506 North Genesee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 North Genesee Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 North Genesee Avenue have a pool?
No, 506 North Genesee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 506 North Genesee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 506 North Genesee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 506 North Genesee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 North Genesee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College