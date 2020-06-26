Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking air conditioning internet access range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Book a showing now! Come and see this nifty 1,268-square-foot apartment on the vibrant Mid-City West neighborhood in Los Angeles, California!



This unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and it also comes with 1 parking spot at the back of the apartment.



The bright and airy interior features hardwood flooring, and large windows with blinds that let in the natural light to enter. The nice kitchen has cabinets and drawers with ample storage/pantry. It also has smooth countertops and ready-to-use kitchen appliances such as refrigerator and oven/range. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces for sleeping with a built-in closet. Its cozy and clean bathrooms have a single sink vanity. There are also a curtain partitioned shower and a shower/tub combo enclosed in a framed sliding glass panel.



For climate control, the apartment has installed forced-air heater.



For your laundry needs, there are an in-unit washer and dryer available.



The tenant shall be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas, cable, Internet, and trash. Smoking is strictly not allowed.



No pets allowed (Negotiable).



506 North Genesee Avenue has a Walk Score of 81 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. It has good transit which means many nearby public transportation options.



Nearby parks: Rosewood Park, Gilmore Field (historical), and Gilmore Stadium (historical).



Walk Score: 81



Bus lines:

217 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

218 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

10/48 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

780 Metro Rapid Line - 0.3 miles

14/37 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles



(RLNE4905523)