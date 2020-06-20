All apartments in Los Angeles
5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:44 PM

5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue · (818) 730-1916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$2,670

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
Absolutely privet condo in a demanded area. Unit is located on top floor towards the back of the building facing the courtyard in a quite location. Bright and light Living room and dining room with a glass sliding doors open to a well sized privet balcony. All bedrooms are very spacious and bright with natural lights include walk-in closets. Laminate flooring throughout the entire unit with tile in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Kitchen is updated and features granite counter tops and stainless still appliance. This condo community has a newly built gym, gated swimming pool, and rec room that owners can use for private gatherings. This is a gated and secure building with camera systems installed all over the complex including the parking area. Unit comes with two tandem parking spots with plenty of visitor parking for your guests. Located down the street and walking distance to Whole Foods, Ralphs, restaurants, public transportation, the 101 Freeway, Coldwater Canyon for easy Westside access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have any available units?
5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue has a unit available for $2,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue has a pool.
Does 5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
