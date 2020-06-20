5055 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool guest parking

Absolutely privet condo in a demanded area. Unit is located on top floor towards the back of the building facing the courtyard in a quite location. Bright and light Living room and dining room with a glass sliding doors open to a well sized privet balcony. All bedrooms are very spacious and bright with natural lights include walk-in closets. Laminate flooring throughout the entire unit with tile in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Kitchen is updated and features granite counter tops and stainless still appliance. This condo community has a newly built gym, gated swimming pool, and rec room that owners can use for private gatherings. This is a gated and secure building with camera systems installed all over the complex including the parking area. Unit comes with two tandem parking spots with plenty of visitor parking for your guests. Located down the street and walking distance to Whole Foods, Ralphs, restaurants, public transportation, the 101 Freeway, Coldwater Canyon for easy Westside access.