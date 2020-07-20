All apartments in Los Angeles
505 SAN JUAN Avenue

505 San Juan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

505 San Juan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Prime Venice Location Updated 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom upper unit in a well maintained and well managed 4-unit building. Just off Abbot Kinney enjoy the privacy of the back unit with an over-sized Kitchen complete with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Vaulted Ceilings, Recessed Lighting, Crown Molding and Hardwood Floors throughout. Both Bedrooms are approximately 10' x 14' in size. You've got it made with a Washer/Dryer inside unit and assigned PARKING FOR 2 CARS! Great vibe inside and out as you are in heart of Venice. Bask in the sun and have some fun at the beach, Abbot Kinney, Rose Avenue, Main Street and all that this unique city has to offer. Don't miss this sweet 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom San Juan jewel!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 SAN JUAN Avenue have any available units?
505 SAN JUAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 SAN JUAN Avenue have?
Some of 505 SAN JUAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 SAN JUAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
505 SAN JUAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 SAN JUAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 505 SAN JUAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 505 SAN JUAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 505 SAN JUAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 505 SAN JUAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 SAN JUAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 SAN JUAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 505 SAN JUAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 505 SAN JUAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 505 SAN JUAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 505 SAN JUAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 SAN JUAN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
