5030 Aldama Street

Sophisticated Mid-Century Gem in Desirable Highland Park! Designed by architect Allyn E. Morris in 1961, this exquisite property evokes the spirit of acclaimed architect Rudolph Schindler's live/work lofts of the 1920s and 1930s. Enter to a tri-level layout where an expansive loft style living area welcomes you. High ceilings and a floor to ceiling glass window spans two stories and basks the area with natural light. Hardwood floors flow seamlessly throughout the home and next to the well acquainted kitchen lies a grand spiral staircase that leads to two private bedrooms each with skylights, shed ceilings and ample closet space. A large private balcony encompassed by a glass enclosure, private patio surrounded by mature foliage and a two car garage with utility room and washer/dryer hookups are just a few of the additional amenities. Great opportunity to live in desirable Highland Park, call today for more information!