All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5030 Aldama Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5030 Aldama Street
Last updated December 18 2019 at 6:23 AM

5030 Aldama Street

5030 Aldama Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5030 Aldama Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sophisticated Mid-Century Gem in Desirable Highland Park! Designed by architect Allyn E. Morris in 1961, this exquisite property evokes the spirit of acclaimed architect Rudolph Schindler's live/work lofts of the 1920s and 1930s. Enter to a tri-level layout where an expansive loft style living area welcomes you. High ceilings and a floor to ceiling glass window spans two stories and basks the area with natural light. Hardwood floors flow seamlessly throughout the home and next to the well acquainted kitchen lies a grand spiral staircase that leads to two private bedrooms each with skylights, shed ceilings and ample closet space. A large private balcony encompassed by a glass enclosure, private patio surrounded by mature foliage and a two car garage with utility room and washer/dryer hookups are just a few of the additional amenities. Great opportunity to live in desirable Highland Park, call today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5030 Aldama Street have any available units?
5030 Aldama Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5030 Aldama Street have?
Some of 5030 Aldama Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5030 Aldama Street currently offering any rent specials?
5030 Aldama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 Aldama Street pet-friendly?
No, 5030 Aldama Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5030 Aldama Street offer parking?
Yes, 5030 Aldama Street offers parking.
Does 5030 Aldama Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5030 Aldama Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 Aldama Street have a pool?
No, 5030 Aldama Street does not have a pool.
Does 5030 Aldama Street have accessible units?
No, 5030 Aldama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 Aldama Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5030 Aldama Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College