5015 LOS FELIZ

Classic Monterey Colonial c.1941 designed by Architect H. William Greene. Exquisitely restored blending original craftsmanship, meticulous character details together with modern amenities. Grand Magnesite entry with sweeping staircase opens to light and bright public rooms including an intimate library den w/wet bar and bath. Oversized eat-in chef's kitchen features custom cabinetry, Thermador appliances along with marble and butcher-block counters. Open floor plan design leads out to an entertainer's paradise featuring swimmer size pool, fire pit and guesthouse w/bath all sheltered by a magnificent Magnolia tree. Luxurious master suite with generous closet space and spa like bath. Additional bedrooms with bathrooms en suite. Hedged and gated with a long driveway, porte-coch~re and expansive garage. A truly spectacular property.