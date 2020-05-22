All apartments in Los Angeles
5015 LOS FELIZ
5015 LOS FELIZ

5015 Los Feliz Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5015 Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Classic Monterey Colonial c.1941 designed by Architect H. William Greene. Exquisitely restored blending original craftsmanship, meticulous character details together with modern amenities. Grand Magnesite entry with sweeping staircase opens to light and bright public rooms including an intimate library den w/wet bar and bath. Oversized eat-in chef's kitchen features custom cabinetry, Thermador appliances along with marble and butcher-block counters. Open floor plan design leads out to an entertainer's paradise featuring swimmer size pool, fire pit and guesthouse w/bath all sheltered by a magnificent Magnolia tree. Luxurious master suite with generous closet space and spa like bath. Additional bedrooms with bathrooms en suite. Hedged and gated with a long driveway, porte-coch~re and expansive garage. A truly spectacular property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 LOS FELIZ have any available units?
5015 LOS FELIZ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5015 LOS FELIZ have?
Some of 5015 LOS FELIZ's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 LOS FELIZ currently offering any rent specials?
5015 LOS FELIZ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 LOS FELIZ pet-friendly?
No, 5015 LOS FELIZ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5015 LOS FELIZ offer parking?
Yes, 5015 LOS FELIZ offers parking.
Does 5015 LOS FELIZ have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5015 LOS FELIZ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 LOS FELIZ have a pool?
Yes, 5015 LOS FELIZ has a pool.
Does 5015 LOS FELIZ have accessible units?
No, 5015 LOS FELIZ does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 LOS FELIZ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5015 LOS FELIZ has units with dishwashers.
