All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5009 Cerrillos Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5009 Cerrillos Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

5009 Cerrillos Drive

5009 Cerrillos Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5009 Cerrillos Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
media room
VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS!!!!! Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac South of Ventura Blvd, this architectural marvel offers complete privacy and some of the most spectacular 180 degree VIEWS in all of Woodland Hills! Through the gated courtyard, pass through the entry with cathedral ceilings into an open floor plan that's ideal for entertaining. Head upstairs to the awe inspiring master retreat that encompasses the entire 3rd floor, complete with private balcony! The spacious kitchen with oversized island and breakfast bar opens to a formal dining room where the views continue to amaze. Great room with 22 foot bouquet canyon stone fireplace, media room, wine cellar, 3 car garage and so much more! Just a 10 minute drive to the Calabasas Commons/Farmer's Market and a 20 minute drive to the beach. You will have the luxury of privacy and the feeling of remoteness while being close to it all. Not a single neighbor to your left and.....did I mention the VIEWS!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5009 Cerrillos Drive have any available units?
5009 Cerrillos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5009 Cerrillos Drive have?
Some of 5009 Cerrillos Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5009 Cerrillos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5009 Cerrillos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5009 Cerrillos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5009 Cerrillos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5009 Cerrillos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5009 Cerrillos Drive offers parking.
Does 5009 Cerrillos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5009 Cerrillos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5009 Cerrillos Drive have a pool?
No, 5009 Cerrillos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5009 Cerrillos Drive have accessible units?
No, 5009 Cerrillos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5009 Cerrillos Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5009 Cerrillos Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College