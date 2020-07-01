5009 Cerrillos Drive

Amenities

VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS!!!!! Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac South of Ventura Blvd, this architectural marvel offers complete privacy and some of the most spectacular 180 degree VIEWS in all of Woodland Hills! Through the gated courtyard, pass through the entry with cathedral ceilings into an open floor plan that's ideal for entertaining. Head upstairs to the awe inspiring master retreat that encompasses the entire 3rd floor, complete with private balcony! The spacious kitchen with oversized island and breakfast bar opens to a formal dining room where the views continue to amaze. Great room with 22 foot bouquet canyon stone fireplace, media room, wine cellar, 3 car garage and so much more! Just a 10 minute drive to the Calabasas Commons/Farmer's Market and a 20 minute drive to the beach. You will have the luxury of privacy and the feeling of remoteness while being close to it all. Not a single neighbor to your left and.....did I mention the VIEWS!!!