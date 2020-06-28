5008 Morrison Ct

Amenities
Brand-new 3 BR home w/ garage & roofdeck in NoHo - Property Id: 145196
BRAND NEW 3 stories single-family home 3 BR / 3.5 bathrooms, with private garage & spacious roof deck.
Welcome to your new dream house situated in the heart of the NoHo Arts District, walking distance to the Red Line metro & all NoHo entertainments, with nearby Groundwork Coffee (located inside a century-old train depot), the Federal Bar, the famous Idle Hour, and the Saturday Farmers Market, with nearby parks and the Chandler Bikeway for your weekends. A Whole Foods is under construction few minutes walk away.
Gated community driveway of newly-constructed houses, the features include European Oak Plank flooring, designer tile work & fixtures and a GE appliance suite in the kitchen island. The roof deck allows for relaxation, BBQ and entertainment with colorful sunsets and gorgeous views. Both master and guest bedrooms features high ceiling with natural light from the roof.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145196p
