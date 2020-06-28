All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

5008 Morrison Ct

5008 Morrison Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5008 Morrison Ct, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Valley Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand-new 3 BR home w/ garage & roofdeck in NoHo - Property Id: 145196

BRAND NEW 3 stories single-family home 3 BR / 3.5 bathrooms, with private garage & spacious roof deck.

Welcome to your new dream house situated in the heart of the NoHo Arts District, walking distance to the Red Line metro & all NoHo entertainments, with nearby Groundwork Coffee (located inside a century-old train depot), the Federal Bar, the famous Idle Hour, and the Saturday Farmers Market, with nearby parks and the Chandler Bikeway for your weekends. A Whole Foods is under construction few minutes walk away.

Gated community driveway of newly-constructed houses, the features include European Oak Plank flooring, designer tile work & fixtures and a GE appliance suite in the kitchen island. The roof deck allows for relaxation, BBQ and entertainment with colorful sunsets and gorgeous views. Both master and guest bedrooms features high ceiling with natural light from the roof.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145196p
Property Id 145196

(RLNE5079075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 Morrison Ct have any available units?
5008 Morrison Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5008 Morrison Ct have?
Some of 5008 Morrison Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 Morrison Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5008 Morrison Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 Morrison Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5008 Morrison Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5008 Morrison Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5008 Morrison Ct offers parking.
Does 5008 Morrison Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5008 Morrison Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 Morrison Ct have a pool?
No, 5008 Morrison Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5008 Morrison Ct have accessible units?
No, 5008 Morrison Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 Morrison Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5008 Morrison Ct has units with dishwashers.
