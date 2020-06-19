All apartments in Los Angeles
5005 OCEAN FRONT
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

5005 OCEAN FRONT

5005 Ocean Front Walk · (310) 503-4161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5005 Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1834 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rare oceanfront unit with your own private sand frontage, including a private paved patio. This architectural designed unit was finished with the finest materials available. The superb entertainers open floor plan features an open concept kitchen, living and dining areas all with unobstructed, head on sand and ocean views. The chefs gourmet kitchen is finished with an island, stainless appliances, and an oversized Subzero refrigerator. Hardwood floors cover the entire condo and the ample sized master bedroom features two walk in closets. The bathrooms are finished in stone slab countertops, and laundry is in unit. This is a fantastic example of California beach living at its finest, on one of the last great beaches in California.Please see Virtual tour for more photos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 OCEAN FRONT have any available units?
5005 OCEAN FRONT has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 OCEAN FRONT have?
Some of 5005 OCEAN FRONT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 OCEAN FRONT currently offering any rent specials?
5005 OCEAN FRONT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 OCEAN FRONT pet-friendly?
No, 5005 OCEAN FRONT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5005 OCEAN FRONT offer parking?
No, 5005 OCEAN FRONT does not offer parking.
Does 5005 OCEAN FRONT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5005 OCEAN FRONT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 OCEAN FRONT have a pool?
No, 5005 OCEAN FRONT does not have a pool.
Does 5005 OCEAN FRONT have accessible units?
No, 5005 OCEAN FRONT does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 OCEAN FRONT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5005 OCEAN FRONT does not have units with dishwashers.
