5005 OCEAN FRONT

Rare oceanfront unit with your own private sand frontage, including a private paved patio. This architectural designed unit was finished with the finest materials available. The superb entertainers open floor plan features an open concept kitchen, living and dining areas all with unobstructed, head on sand and ocean views. The chefs gourmet kitchen is finished with an island, stainless appliances, and an oversized Subzero refrigerator. Hardwood floors cover the entire condo and the ample sized master bedroom features two walk in closets. The bathrooms are finished in stone slab countertops, and laundry is in unit. This is a fantastic example of California beach living at its finest, on one of the last great beaches in California.Please see Virtual tour for more photos