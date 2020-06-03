5003 ROMA Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator game room parking garage

A Marina del Rey Delight! Luxurious 4 bedroom 6 bath "Canal Front Designer Villa" situated on a prime corner lot. This striking home includes an elevator, and astounding ocean and canal views, impressive roof top and sun deck. Extra bonus room for an office, bedroom or game room. Lounge in your grand living room and study area. Capture true elegance in your massive dining room. Satisfy your taste buds while gazing at the sparkling views in your enormous gourmet kitchen with all the bells and whistles. Sunlight floods this Italian beauty from several windows and balconies. Includes a 3 car garage. Minutes from the beach, marina, shops, and dining. You must see this custom "Silver Strand" canal front home yourself! Also for sale $4,395,000. Tenant occupied until 8/19.