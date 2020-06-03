All apartments in Los Angeles
5003 ROMA Court

5003 Roma Court · No Longer Available
Location

5003 Roma Court, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
game room
parking
garage
A Marina del Rey Delight! Luxurious 4 bedroom 6 bath "Canal Front Designer Villa" situated on a prime corner lot. This striking home includes an elevator, and astounding ocean and canal views, impressive roof top and sun deck. Extra bonus room for an office, bedroom or game room. Lounge in your grand living room and study area. Capture true elegance in your massive dining room. Satisfy your taste buds while gazing at the sparkling views in your enormous gourmet kitchen with all the bells and whistles. Sunlight floods this Italian beauty from several windows and balconies. Includes a 3 car garage. Minutes from the beach, marina, shops, and dining. You must see this custom "Silver Strand" canal front home yourself! Also for sale $4,395,000. Tenant occupied until 8/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5003 ROMA Court have any available units?
5003 ROMA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5003 ROMA Court have?
Some of 5003 ROMA Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5003 ROMA Court currently offering any rent specials?
5003 ROMA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5003 ROMA Court pet-friendly?
No, 5003 ROMA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5003 ROMA Court offer parking?
Yes, 5003 ROMA Court offers parking.
Does 5003 ROMA Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5003 ROMA Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5003 ROMA Court have a pool?
No, 5003 ROMA Court does not have a pool.
Does 5003 ROMA Court have accessible units?
No, 5003 ROMA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5003 ROMA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5003 ROMA Court has units with dishwashers.
