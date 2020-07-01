5000 Centinela Ave. S 229

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool hot tub sauna

BEACH LIFE! Master 2 Bed / 2 Bath - Property Id: 252443



Feed the ducks from your private balcony that overlooks the water! Steps to Playa Vista, Ballona Bike Path and the Beach - or stay home and relax at the zen like pool. THIS IS IT! Life is beautiful here. Spacious 2 Master bed/2 bath with separate entries and views of Ballona Creek, Malibu and Santa Monica Mountains and the Hollywood Sign and Hills. Condo has pecan hardwood floors, new carpet in bedroom, natural stone tiled bathrooms, crown molding throughout, 2 HUGE walk in closets, 3 extra large storage units, French door, fireplace, large Spanish tiled private patio, bright kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Community is gated with security cameras, on-site manager, heated pool, sauna, Jaccuzi, large party room, work out center, and tropical gardens with Koi pond and waterfalls. Walk/Bike to Playa Vista or Marina Del Rey, minutes to 90 and 405 freeway, commute will be a breeze. Pet friendly with pet fee, credit and references a must.

