/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5000 Centinela Ave. S 229
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

5000 Centinela Ave. S 229

5000 Centinela Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5000 Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
BEACH LIFE! Master 2 Bed / 2 Bath - Property Id: 252443

Feed the ducks from your private balcony that overlooks the water! Steps to Playa Vista, Ballona Bike Path and the Beach - or stay home and relax at the zen like pool. THIS IS IT! Life is beautiful here. Spacious 2 Master bed/2 bath with separate entries and views of Ballona Creek, Malibu and Santa Monica Mountains and the Hollywood Sign and Hills. Condo has pecan hardwood floors, new carpet in bedroom, natural stone tiled bathrooms, crown molding throughout, 2 HUGE walk in closets, 3 extra large storage units, French door, fireplace, large Spanish tiled private patio, bright kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Community is gated with security cameras, on-site manager, heated pool, sauna, Jaccuzi, large party room, work out center, and tropical gardens with Koi pond and waterfalls. Walk/Bike to Playa Vista or Marina Del Rey, minutes to 90 and 405 freeway, commute will be a breeze. Pet friendly with pet fee, credit and references a must.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252443
Property Id 252443

(RLNE5676266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Centinela Ave. S 229 have any available units?
5000 Centinela Ave. S 229 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 Centinela Ave. S 229 have?
Some of 5000 Centinela Ave. S 229's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Centinela Ave. S 229 currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Centinela Ave. S 229 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Centinela Ave. S 229 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5000 Centinela Ave. S 229 is pet friendly.
Does 5000 Centinela Ave. S 229 offer parking?
No, 5000 Centinela Ave. S 229 does not offer parking.
Does 5000 Centinela Ave. S 229 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5000 Centinela Ave. S 229 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Centinela Ave. S 229 have a pool?
Yes, 5000 Centinela Ave. S 229 has a pool.
Does 5000 Centinela Ave. S 229 have accessible units?
No, 5000 Centinela Ave. S 229 does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Centinela Ave. S 229 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 Centinela Ave. S 229 has units with dishwashers.

