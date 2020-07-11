All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:01 AM

4980 Reforma Road

4980 Reforma Road · No Longer Available
Location

4980 Reforma Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Great South of the Blvd Woodland Hills home! This charming 3 beds and 3 baths home has a lot of character and a cozy cabin feel. as you enter the front door into a spacious Living Room area with beautiful wood beams and a fireplace you feel right at home. There's a bright Den / Bonus Room with a skylight off the living room overlooking the backyard. Kitchen and Dining Room combination with a small eat-in area in the kitchen. Laundry Room off the Kitchen is bright and offers a sink and door that extents to the side yard. The Master En-Suite Bedroom has a fireplace and walk-in closet as well as a door to a great outside area with a pergola and the Master Bathroom offers a separate shower and jetted tub as well as double sinks. The secondary bedrooms are spacious and bright. Attached 2 car garage and ample of driveway parking. Great Schools and close to The Commons, The Village and much more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4980 Reforma Road have any available units?
4980 Reforma Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4980 Reforma Road have?
Some of 4980 Reforma Road's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4980 Reforma Road currently offering any rent specials?
4980 Reforma Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4980 Reforma Road pet-friendly?
No, 4980 Reforma Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4980 Reforma Road offer parking?
Yes, 4980 Reforma Road offers parking.
Does 4980 Reforma Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4980 Reforma Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4980 Reforma Road have a pool?
No, 4980 Reforma Road does not have a pool.
Does 4980 Reforma Road have accessible units?
No, 4980 Reforma Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4980 Reforma Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4980 Reforma Road does not have units with dishwashers.
