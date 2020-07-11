4980 Reforma Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great South of the Blvd Woodland Hills home! This charming 3 beds and 3 baths home has a lot of character and a cozy cabin feel. as you enter the front door into a spacious Living Room area with beautiful wood beams and a fireplace you feel right at home. There's a bright Den / Bonus Room with a skylight off the living room overlooking the backyard. Kitchen and Dining Room combination with a small eat-in area in the kitchen. Laundry Room off the Kitchen is bright and offers a sink and door that extents to the side yard. The Master En-Suite Bedroom has a fireplace and walk-in closet as well as a door to a great outside area with a pergola and the Master Bathroom offers a separate shower and jetted tub as well as double sinks. The secondary bedrooms are spacious and bright. Attached 2 car garage and ample of driveway parking. Great Schools and close to The Commons, The Village and much more...