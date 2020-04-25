4979 Floristan Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Dream Home 2+2+Office- Open Concept, Electric Car Charger, Pet Friendly, Wood, Washer/Dryer, Private Yard, GARAGE - Welcome HOME....



Two Bedroom + Office/Two Bath Completely remodeled DREAM rental Walk to Trader Joes/Little Beast Eagle Rock! Walk Score +76 "Very Walkable".



Consider everything this duplex home has to offer:

*210V Electric Car Charger

*NEW rich hardwood floors

*OPEN CONCEPT kitchen / living room

*NEW full size washer/dryer

*NEW quartz counter tops

*NEW custom kitchen cabinets

*NEW Stainless Steel Refrigerator

*NEW Stainless Steel Dishwasher

*NEW Stainless Steel Gas Range

*NEW Stainless Steel Microwave

*Master bedroom with attached bathroom (including double couples shower) & spacious walk-in closet

*NEW bathrooms

*NEW central a/c & heat

*Wood burning fire place

*Cozy office could be used as 3rd bedroom

*Private 1 car detached garage and extra parking available at additional cost

*Will consider cat or small dog



Tasteful modern-traditional dcor sets a bright and welcoming tone in this light-filled home. The private fenced patio/yard round out this unique home ideally located in Eagle Rock on a corner lot.



This home with private entrance and fenced yard is part of a duplex and has a shared wall yet the layout offers privacy to the point that you rarely see you neighbor.



*Renter's insurance required

*Good pet references required

*Good credit required = + 680

*Combined household income = $12,000/mo.



*Private 1 car detached garage and driveway parking $49/mo.

*$30/mo. per occupant common area utility fee (water, sewer, gardener)

*$600 Pet Deposit , NO additional Pet rent for 1 animal.



(RLNE5111847)