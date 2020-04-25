4979 Floristan Ave.

Amenities
Dream Home 2+2+Office- Open Concept, Electric Car Charger, Pet Friendly, Wood, Washer/Dryer, Private Yard, GARAGE - Welcome HOME....
Two Bedroom + Office/Two Bath Completely remodeled DREAM rental Walk to Trader Joes/Little Beast Eagle Rock! Walk Score +76 "Very Walkable".
Consider everything this duplex home has to offer:
*210V Electric Car Charger
*NEW rich hardwood floors
*OPEN CONCEPT kitchen / living room
*NEW full size washer/dryer
*NEW quartz counter tops
*NEW custom kitchen cabinets
*NEW Stainless Steel Refrigerator
*NEW Stainless Steel Dishwasher
*NEW Stainless Steel Gas Range
*NEW Stainless Steel Microwave
*Master bedroom with attached bathroom (including double couples shower) & spacious walk-in closet
*NEW bathrooms
*NEW central a/c & heat
*Wood burning fire place
*Cozy office could be used as 3rd bedroom
*Private 1 car detached garage and extra parking available at additional cost
*Will consider cat or small dog
Tasteful modern-traditional dcor sets a bright and welcoming tone in this light-filled home. The private fenced patio/yard round out this unique home ideally located in Eagle Rock on a corner lot.
This home with private entrance and fenced yard is part of a duplex and has a shared wall yet the layout offers privacy to the point that you rarely see you neighbor.
*Renter's insurance required
*Good pet references required
*Good credit required = + 680
*Combined household income = $12,000/mo.
*Private 1 car detached garage and driveway parking $49/mo.
*$30/mo. per occupant common area utility fee (water, sewer, gardener)
*$600 Pet Deposit , NO additional Pet rent for 1 animal.
(RLNE5111847)