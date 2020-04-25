All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

4979 Floristan Ave.

4979 Floristan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4979 Floristan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Dream Home 2+2+Office- Open Concept, Electric Car Charger, Pet Friendly, Wood, Washer/Dryer, Private Yard, GARAGE - Welcome HOME....

Two Bedroom + Office/Two Bath Completely remodeled DREAM rental Walk to Trader Joes/Little Beast Eagle Rock! Walk Score +76 "Very Walkable".

Consider everything this duplex home has to offer:
*210V Electric Car Charger
*NEW rich hardwood floors
*OPEN CONCEPT kitchen / living room
*NEW full size washer/dryer
*NEW quartz counter tops
*NEW custom kitchen cabinets
*NEW Stainless Steel Refrigerator
*NEW Stainless Steel Dishwasher
*NEW Stainless Steel Gas Range
*NEW Stainless Steel Microwave
*Master bedroom with attached bathroom (including double couples shower) & spacious walk-in closet
*NEW bathrooms
*NEW central a/c & heat
*Wood burning fire place
*Cozy office could be used as 3rd bedroom
*Private 1 car detached garage and extra parking available at additional cost
*Will consider cat or small dog

Tasteful modern-traditional dcor sets a bright and welcoming tone in this light-filled home. The private fenced patio/yard round out this unique home ideally located in Eagle Rock on a corner lot.

This home with private entrance and fenced yard is part of a duplex and has a shared wall yet the layout offers privacy to the point that you rarely see you neighbor.

*Renter's insurance required
*Good pet references required
*Good credit required = + 680
*Combined household income = $12,000/mo.

*Private 1 car detached garage and driveway parking $49/mo.
*$30/mo. per occupant common area utility fee (water, sewer, gardener)
*$600 Pet Deposit , NO additional Pet rent for 1 animal.

(RLNE5111847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4979 Floristan Ave. have any available units?
4979 Floristan Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4979 Floristan Ave. have?
Some of 4979 Floristan Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4979 Floristan Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4979 Floristan Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4979 Floristan Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4979 Floristan Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4979 Floristan Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4979 Floristan Ave. offers parking.
Does 4979 Floristan Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4979 Floristan Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4979 Floristan Ave. have a pool?
No, 4979 Floristan Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4979 Floristan Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4979 Floristan Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4979 Floristan Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4979 Floristan Ave. has units with dishwashers.
