Los Angeles, CA
4969 llano
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

4969 llano

4969 Llano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4969 Llano Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
new construction
Welcome home to this BRA ND NEW CONSTRUCTION in Woodland Hills. This bright and spacious open floor plan has 3 bedrooms
PLUS an office, 2.5 baths, high ceilings, LED recessed lighting, dual-zoned air conditioning, and SMA RTHOME technology,
encompassing approximately 2550 square feet. This modern home has all the comforts & sophistication you’re looking for and is
ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining! The kitchen is accented with a center island, stainless steel appliances, quality wood
cabinetry with over & under cabinet lighting, and quartz countertops. The master suite has vaulted ceilings, a balcony, and a
private bath with a spa tub, separate stall shower, double vanity, and walk-in closet. The yard features a flat grassy area, a
planted hillside, and exterior lighting system. Set in an ideal location, just 2 short blocks from WH Elementary, and providing easy
access to Calabasas Commons, Woodland Hills Village shops, Westfield shopping mall, and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4969 llano have any available units?
4969 llano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4969 llano have?
Some of 4969 llano's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4969 llano currently offering any rent specials?
4969 llano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4969 llano pet-friendly?
No, 4969 llano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4969 llano offer parking?
No, 4969 llano does not offer parking.
Does 4969 llano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4969 llano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4969 llano have a pool?
No, 4969 llano does not have a pool.
Does 4969 llano have accessible units?
No, 4969 llano does not have accessible units.
Does 4969 llano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4969 llano has units with dishwashers.
