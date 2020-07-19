4969 llano

Amenities
Welcome home to this BRA ND NEW CONSTRUCTION in Woodland Hills. This bright and spacious open floor plan has 3 bedrooms
PLUS an office, 2.5 baths, high ceilings, LED recessed lighting, dual-zoned air conditioning, and SMA RTHOME technology,
encompassing approximately 2550 square feet. This modern home has all the comforts & sophistication you’re looking for and is
ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining! The kitchen is accented with a center island, stainless steel appliances, quality wood
cabinetry with over & under cabinet lighting, and quartz countertops. The master suite has vaulted ceilings, a balcony, and a
private bath with a spa tub, separate stall shower, double vanity, and walk-in closet. The yard features a flat grassy area, a
planted hillside, and exterior lighting system. Set in an ideal location, just 2 short blocks from WH Elementary, and providing easy
access to Calabasas Commons, Woodland Hills Village shops, Westfield shopping mall, and public transportation.