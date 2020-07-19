4969 llano

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub new construction

Welcome home to this BRA ND NEW CONSTRUCTION in Woodland Hills. This bright and spacious open floor plan has 3 bedrooms

PLUS an office, 2.5 baths, high ceilings, LED recessed lighting, dual-zoned air conditioning, and SMA RTHOME technology,

encompassing approximately 2550 square feet. This modern home has all the comforts & sophistication you’re looking for and is

ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining! The kitchen is accented with a center island, stainless steel appliances, quality wood

cabinetry with over & under cabinet lighting, and quartz countertops. The master suite has vaulted ceilings, a balcony, and a

private bath with a spa tub, separate stall shower, double vanity, and walk-in closet. The yard features a flat grassy area, a

planted hillside, and exterior lighting system. Set in an ideal location, just 2 short blocks from WH Elementary, and providing easy

access to Calabasas Commons, Woodland Hills Village shops, Westfield shopping mall, and public transportation.