Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

4961 Stern Avenue

4961 Stern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4961 Stern Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Beautiful Sherman Oaks corner property on gorgeous street in fantastic location - Sherman Oaks Fashion Square! Home is traditional on the outside w/ a modern flare on the inside. The heart of the house is the kitchen! It is a happy, modern + spacious kitchen with Viking stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast counter between the kitchen and family room. There is a living room, family room, and lovely dining area. Downstairs hardwood floors were refinished only two months ago! House has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Large master bedroom has a walk-in closet + an additional closet with drawers/shelves. Brand new floor in Master with a spa tub and shower! Other 3 bedrooms are downstairs, with one bedroom having a door that leads to the deck in the backyard! Second bathroom is a full bathroom with tub/shower! The backyard has a large newer deck, a big grass lawn, and several fruit trees. There is also a side yard, with a citrus tree and a large vegetable bin! If rented furnished, the home's entire living areas and master bedroom are furnished by high-end designers from stores such as Roche Bobois/Ligne Roset. Washer/dryer in the home and dual central air/heat systems - both brand new. If furnished, the home is complete with linens and all kitchen tools/flatware! Located in a wonderful neighborhood! Sherman Oaks is a great location - has the best schools both public and private, great shopping, great restaurants, great grocery stores. What a nice home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4961 Stern Avenue have any available units?
4961 Stern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4961 Stern Avenue have?
Some of 4961 Stern Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4961 Stern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4961 Stern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4961 Stern Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4961 Stern Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4961 Stern Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4961 Stern Avenue offers parking.
Does 4961 Stern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4961 Stern Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4961 Stern Avenue have a pool?
No, 4961 Stern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4961 Stern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4961 Stern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4961 Stern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4961 Stern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
