4961 Stern Avenue

Beautiful Sherman Oaks corner property on gorgeous street in fantastic location - Sherman Oaks Fashion Square! Home is traditional on the outside w/ a modern flare on the inside. The heart of the house is the kitchen! It is a happy, modern + spacious kitchen with Viking stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast counter between the kitchen and family room. There is a living room, family room, and lovely dining area. Downstairs hardwood floors were refinished only two months ago! House has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Large master bedroom has a walk-in closet + an additional closet with drawers/shelves. Brand new floor in Master with a spa tub and shower! Other 3 bedrooms are downstairs, with one bedroom having a door that leads to the deck in the backyard! Second bathroom is a full bathroom with tub/shower! The backyard has a large newer deck, a big grass lawn, and several fruit trees. There is also a side yard, with a citrus tree and a large vegetable bin! If rented furnished, the home's entire living areas and master bedroom are furnished by high-end designers from stores such as Roche Bobois/Ligne Roset. Washer/dryer in the home and dual central air/heat systems - both brand new. If furnished, the home is complete with linens and all kitchen tools/flatware! Located in a wonderful neighborhood! Sherman Oaks is a great location - has the best schools both public and private, great shopping, great restaurants, great grocery stores. What a nice home!