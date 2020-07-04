All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4957 Kester Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4957 Kester Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:46 AM

4957 Kester Avenue

4957 Kester Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4957 Kester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Leasing Special: 1 Month free on a 13 month lease! NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS AND SELF TOURS! Located just minutes from Ventura Boulevard, 4957 Kester is a modern, garden-style masterpiece in the heart of Sherman Oaks. 4957 Kester has undergone extensive re-mastering and boasts finishes of a custom home. The Italian cabinetry is accented by stainless steel reveals and custom Calacatta quartz countertops. The chefs kitchens are complemented by stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. The French Oak inspired floors run throughout the apartment home, creating a seamless space and the bathrooms are complete with a soaking tub and custom tiled showers. These units will not last long - call one of our leasing specialists today for a private tour!.
.

Amenities: Air Conditioner, Gated Building, Laundry room, Pool, Pets OK, Blinds.
Utilities: Water, Trash, Gardening.
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=3806

IT490428 - IT49CO3806

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4957 Kester Avenue have any available units?
4957 Kester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4957 Kester Avenue have?
Some of 4957 Kester Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4957 Kester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4957 Kester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4957 Kester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4957 Kester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4957 Kester Avenue offer parking?
No, 4957 Kester Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4957 Kester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4957 Kester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4957 Kester Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4957 Kester Avenue has a pool.
Does 4957 Kester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4957 Kester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4957 Kester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4957 Kester Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Paradiso
11805 Laurelwood Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College