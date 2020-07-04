4957 Kester Avenue

Amenities
Leasing Special: 1 Month free on a 13 month lease! NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS AND SELF TOURS! Located just minutes from Ventura Boulevard, 4957 Kester is a modern, garden-style masterpiece in the heart of Sherman Oaks. 4957 Kester has undergone extensive re-mastering and boasts finishes of a custom home. The Italian cabinetry is accented by stainless steel reveals and custom Calacatta quartz countertops. The chefs kitchens are complemented by stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. The French Oak inspired floors run throughout the apartment home, creating a seamless space and the bathrooms are complete with a soaking tub and custom tiled showers. These units will not last long - call one of our leasing specialists today for a private tour!.
.
Amenities: Air Conditioner, Gated Building, Laundry room, Pool, Pets OK, Blinds.
Utilities: Water, Trash, Gardening.
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=3806
IT490428 - IT49CO3806