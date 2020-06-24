4955 LOS FELIZ

Amenities

This Spanish Colonial Estate is an architectural masterpiece that has been extensively remodeled and represents old Hollywood living with all the modern amenities. This stunning two story estate in the heart of Los Feliz boasts 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and an appreciation for detail throughout. Views of the iconic Griffith Park Observatory and of Downtown Los Angeles brighten the living experience. Each bdrm has its own en suite full bathrm. Dramatic high ceilings intertwined with italian marble makes for a luxurious yet cozy atmosphere. For memorable occasions or a glamorous night in, this home is equipped with a one of a kind outdoor grill area complete with a wood burning pizza oven and outdoor refrigeration. An inviting family room, secluded formal outdoor patio complete with outdoor heater and a true entertainer's kitchen makes for an entertainers paradise. Sparkling new pool. Can Come Furnished, call for pricing.