4950 Louise Ave., #105

2 Bedroom condo, Encino - This large 2 bedroom 2 bath unit is located on a lower level close to pool and amenities. The unit has laminate flooring throughout and tiled in the kitchen and bath. Plenty of closet space, including walk in closet in master bath. Easy access to freeways and very close to shops, restaurants and cafes. Unit comes complete with appliances included washer and dryer and two car parking spaces. Off the living room, you can enjoy the extended large patio for leisure or entertaining. Unit may be delivered completely furnished.



(RLNE4806232)