Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4950 Louise Ave., #105
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

4950 Louise Ave., #105

4950 Louise Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4950 Louise Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom condo, Encino - This large 2 bedroom 2 bath unit is located on a lower level close to pool and amenities. The unit has laminate flooring throughout and tiled in the kitchen and bath. Plenty of closet space, including walk in closet in master bath. Easy access to freeways and very close to shops, restaurants and cafes. Unit comes complete with appliances included washer and dryer and two car parking spaces. Off the living room, you can enjoy the extended large patio for leisure or entertaining. Unit may be delivered completely furnished.

(RLNE4806232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4950 Louise Ave., #105 have any available units?
4950 Louise Ave., #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4950 Louise Ave., #105 have?
Some of 4950 Louise Ave., #105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4950 Louise Ave., #105 currently offering any rent specials?
4950 Louise Ave., #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 Louise Ave., #105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4950 Louise Ave., #105 is pet friendly.
Does 4950 Louise Ave., #105 offer parking?
Yes, 4950 Louise Ave., #105 offers parking.
Does 4950 Louise Ave., #105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4950 Louise Ave., #105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 Louise Ave., #105 have a pool?
Yes, 4950 Louise Ave., #105 has a pool.
Does 4950 Louise Ave., #105 have accessible units?
No, 4950 Louise Ave., #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 Louise Ave., #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4950 Louise Ave., #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
