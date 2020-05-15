All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue · (818) 381-9977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
SPACIOUS TWO (2) BEDROOM ONE (1) BATH UNIT AVAILABLE NOW IN THE HEART OF VALLEY VILLAGE IN SHERMAN OAKS
- Freshly Painted
- Hardwood flooring throughout living room and bedrooms
- tile floors / granite countertops in the kitchen and dining room
- two assigned outdoor tandem parking spots
- stainless steel appliances [range / microwave / dishwasher]
- Cable and Dish ready
- Laundry on-site equipped with coin-operated washer and dryer
- Lots of Closet and Storage Space
- Close to the 101 fwy & 405 Fwy
- Close proximity to shopping malls, restaurants, markets, banks, schools, parks, gym, freeways, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have any available units?
4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
