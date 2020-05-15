4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

Amenities
SPACIOUS TWO (2) BEDROOM ONE (1) BATH UNIT AVAILABLE NOW IN THE HEART OF VALLEY VILLAGE IN SHERMAN OAKS
- Freshly Painted
- Hardwood flooring throughout living room and bedrooms
- tile floors / granite countertops in the kitchen and dining room
- two assigned outdoor tandem parking spots
- stainless steel appliances [range / microwave / dishwasher]
- Cable and Dish ready
- Laundry on-site equipped with coin-operated washer and dryer
- Lots of Closet and Storage Space
- Close to the 101 fwy & 405 Fwy
- Close proximity to shopping malls, restaurants, markets, banks, schools, parks, gym, freeways, etc.