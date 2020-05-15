4949 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking

SPACIOUS TWO (2) BEDROOM ONE (1) BATH UNIT AVAILABLE NOW IN THE HEART OF VALLEY VILLAGE IN SHERMAN OAKS

- Freshly Painted

- Hardwood flooring throughout living room and bedrooms

- tile floors / granite countertops in the kitchen and dining room

- two assigned outdoor tandem parking spots

- stainless steel appliances [range / microwave / dishwasher]

- Cable and Dish ready

- Laundry on-site equipped with coin-operated washer and dryer

- Lots of Closet and Storage Space

- Close to the 101 fwy & 405 Fwy

- Close proximity to shopping malls, restaurants, markets, banks, schools, parks, gym, freeways, etc.