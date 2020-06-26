All apartments in Los Angeles
4949 Bilmoor Avenue

Location

4949 Bilmoor Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Stunning Contemporary located on one of Tarzana's most coveted streets! Interior highlights include rich hardwood floors, built ins, and top of the line custom features throughout. The kitchen is truly a chef's dream featuring high end appliances, wood cabinetry and custom counters..it is simply perfect for entertaining and offers easy access to the rear yard and outdoor BBQ area. The main level features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. baths --an ideal set up for older children, guests or in-laws. Upstairs find 4 more bedrooms including the generous master with ensuite bath, walk in closet, and a BONUS office! Outside find a sparkling pool, grassy area and incredible outdoor BBQ. This property is gated and fenced for the utmost in privacy and serenity. Don't wait!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4949 Bilmoor Avenue have any available units?
4949 Bilmoor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4949 Bilmoor Avenue have?
Some of 4949 Bilmoor Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4949 Bilmoor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4949 Bilmoor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4949 Bilmoor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4949 Bilmoor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4949 Bilmoor Avenue offer parking?
No, 4949 Bilmoor Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4949 Bilmoor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4949 Bilmoor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4949 Bilmoor Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4949 Bilmoor Avenue has a pool.
Does 4949 Bilmoor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4949 Bilmoor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4949 Bilmoor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4949 Bilmoor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
