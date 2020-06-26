4949 Bilmoor Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets pool bbq/grill

Stunning Contemporary located on one of Tarzana's most coveted streets! Interior highlights include rich hardwood floors, built ins, and top of the line custom features throughout. The kitchen is truly a chef's dream featuring high end appliances, wood cabinetry and custom counters..it is simply perfect for entertaining and offers easy access to the rear yard and outdoor BBQ area. The main level features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. baths --an ideal set up for older children, guests or in-laws. Upstairs find 4 more bedrooms including the generous master with ensuite bath, walk in closet, and a BONUS office! Outside find a sparkling pool, grassy area and incredible outdoor BBQ. This property is gated and fenced for the utmost in privacy and serenity. Don't wait!